Kaleidoscopic meteorite could be a piece of a 'lost world' from the early solar system — Space photo of the week

A rare meteorite found in the Sahara Desert may be evidence of a long-lost "protoplanet" that formed in the early solar system before being destroyed in a colossal collision, a new study suggests

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A kaleidoscope of colors is seen against a black background
When imaged with cross-polarized light the angrite meteorite NWA 12774 shimmers like a rainbow kaleidoscope. A new study suggests that the space rock, first discovered in 2019, could be a fragment from a long-lost protoplanet from the early solar system.
(Image credit: CU Boulder/John Kashuba)
Quick facts

What it is: NWA 12774, a 16-ounce (454 grams) angrite meteorite

Where it was found: The Sahara Desert, Northwest Africa

When it was shared: June 1, 2026