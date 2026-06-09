2 giant 'super Earths' once orbited near Uranus and Neptune, messed up a bunch of moons, then vanished, new study hints

Our solar system may have hosted up to six giant planets in its first hundred million years, a new study suggests. The findings paint a more crowded picture of the early outer solar system than previously thought.

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An illustration of the four gas giants of our solar system next to each other in the darkness of space.
Today, the solar system has four giant planets. But in its infancy, it may have harbored one or two more.
(Image credit: Silicon Worlds)

Something doesn’t quite add up about the orbits of our solar system’s eight planets and their hundreds of moons, a new study hints.

According to the research — which compared more than 100 simulations of our cosmic neighborhood’s early history — there may have once been two extra giant planets careening around the outer solar system, helping to reshape the orbits of the other planets before ultimately being kicked out into interstellar space.