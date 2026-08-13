Foodborne illnesses: Is the US really being hit harder this year?

While parasitic Cyclospora infections have reached record-breaking numbers this year, experts have criticized coverage that has created the appearance of "one massive outbreak." The reality is more nuanced.

Ian Randall&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 9 min read
A close up of a hand holding an egg with an open carton of a dozen eggs behind it
Eggs are a common source of salmonella.
(Image credit: Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images)

Between outbreaks of explosive diarrhea leading to nationwide lettuce recalls and cases of Salmonella tied to eggs and jalapeños, foodborne diseases in the United States have been hitting the headlines hard this summer.

But is the U.S. really contending with more foodborne infections than usual this year, or does the extensive news coverage just make it feel that way?

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Ian Randall
Ian Randall
Live Science Contributor

Ian Randall is a freelance science writer. He previously worked as the deputy science editor at Newsweek and has written for various specialist publications including Science, Physics World and Chemistry World. Ian holds a BA in geology from the University of Oxford and an MA in science journalism from City University London.

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