Memory may not work how we thought, study of mice in artificial hibernation finds

A new study induced artificial hibernation in lab mice and may have revealed something fundamental about the nature of memory.

Nicoletta Lanese&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 7 min read
An illustration of neurons in the brain and a mouse. Tiny construction workers prune away at the neurons with tools.
During hibernation, irrelevant connection points between brain cells are pruned away, leaving only the links necessary for long-term memory retention, a study suggests.
(Image credit: Luo-chu Yang)

Long-term memories may not "stick" in the brain for the reasons we thought, a study of mice in artificial hibernation reveals.

Instead of relying on many individual, strong links between neurons — which would typically be pared down during hibernation — long-lasting memories seem to require higher-level patterns in connectivity, the study found.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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