Saving old trees may protect people's health more than planting new ones, study of Chicago neighborhoods finds

A study tracking tree cover in Chicago over 11 years found that neighborhoods losing canopy saw death rates climb, especially in the city's hottest areas.

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Four trees in a green park with a bench overlooking the city of Chicago.
Neighborhoods that lost canopy cover year over year saw mortality rates rise, while those that gained canopy saw death rates fall.
(Image credit: Robert Abbott Sengstacke via Getty Images)

Losing mature trees from a neighborhood may be a matter of life and death, a new study suggests.

The research, published Aug. 5 in the journal GeoHealth, tracked tree canopy cover and mortality across Chicago neighborhoods over 11 years. It found that it wasn't the number of trees in a neighborhood that was most strongly linked to residents' survival — it was whether the overall tree canopy was shrinking or growing from one year to the next.

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Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Staff Writer

Olivia Maule is a science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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