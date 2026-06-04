Satellite images reveals mangroves rebounding worldwide — but here's why they could still 'drown'

A new study finds mangrove forests are no longer shrinking worldwide, offering hope for coastal protection and climate resilience. But other research warns sea level rise could reduce their ability to store carbon.

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A view of a mangrove tree in the middle of a mangrove forest.
Mangroves seen in Ouvéa, a crescent-shaped atoll in New Caledonia's Loyalty Island archipelago in the South Pacific.
(Image credit: Daniel Friess/Tulane University)

Mangrove forests, long considered among the world's most threatened ecosystems, are now showing signs of global rebound, a new study reports. These findings mean experts are cautiously optimistic about gains in coastal protection.

The results are based on 40 years' worth of satellite data, which shows that mangrove forests are more resilient than expected. Gains over the past 16 years have outpaced losses, leaving the world with about a 1% net decline in mangrove area since the 1980s, far less than previous estimates suggested. The findings were published Thursday (June 4) in the journal Science.