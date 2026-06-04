Satellite images reveals mangroves rebounding worldwide — but here's why they could still 'drown'

Mangrove forests, long considered among the world's most threatened ecosystems, are now showing signs of global rebound, a new study reports. These findings mean experts are cautiously optimistic about gains in coastal protection.

The results are based on 40 years' worth of satellite data, which shows that mangrove forests are more resilient than expected. Gains over the past 16 years have outpaced losses, leaving the world with about a 1% net decline in mangrove area since the 1980s, far less than previous estimates suggested. The findings were published Thursday (June 4) in the journal Science .

Historically, mangrove populations have been declining mainly because coastal development , aquaculture and agriculture have cleared large areas of mangrove forests. Pollution and rising sea levels have also weakened these ecosystems, shifting the balance of saltwater and freshwater that these trees need to survive.

"After decades of loss, we're finally seeing a global turning point for mangroves," study first author Zhen Zhang , a postdoctoral scholar in the School of Science and Engineering at Tulane University in Louisiana who specializes in mangrove forest coverage, said in a statement . "This highlights their strong resilience and their potential as a powerful nature-based solution for climate mitigation and coastal protection."

Eyes in the skies

Mangroves make up salt-tolerant forests full of shrubs and trees that grow along tropical and subtropical coastlines. They protect coastal communities by acting as a natural barrier against storms, strong winds and flooding. Their dense root system helps slow down storm surge and reduces erosion by holding shoreline soil in place. Mangrove forests also help support ecosystems because their tangled roots provide safe habitats where fish, crabs, shrimp and other marine animals can grow before moving into open waters.

These forests are also important in the fight against climate change, as they