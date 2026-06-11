Earth's underground fungal network is so massive, it would span 10% of the Milky Way, map reveals

The first global map of subterranean fungi networks reveals how massive its reach is worldwide.

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A heat map of global underground fungal network density
The map was created using data from over 16,000 soil cores from around the world.
(Image credit: Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN) / Moritz Stefaner - Truth & Beauty / Justin Stewart - SPUN)

Earth's underground fungal network is so vast that, if it were in outer space, it would span roughly 10% of the Milky Way if placed in a straight line, a new study finds.

These subterranean structures, called arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal networks, work in partnership with most of the world's land plants, feeding plants nitrogen and phosphorus in return for their carbon. Now, the first global map of this fungal network has revealed where their intricate branching structures are most densely packed.