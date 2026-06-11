Earth's underground fungal network is so massive, it would span 10% of the Milky Way, map reveals

Earth's underground fungal network is so vast that, if it were in outer space, it would span roughly 10% of the Milky Way if placed in a straight line, a new study finds.

These subterranean structures, called arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal networks, work in partnership with most of the world's land plants, feeding plants nitrogen and phosphorus in return for their carbon. Now, the first global map of this fungal network has revealed where their intricate branching structures are most densely packed.

In grasslands that are high-altitude or flooded grasslands, such as the Everglades in Florida, the top 6 inches (15 centimeters) of soil are especially dense, containing around 40% of the global fungal biomass. This highlights that undisturbed grasslands are an essential, reliable carbon sink , according to the research, which was published Thursday (June 11) in the journal Science .

"This is the most dense fungal forest on Earth, and they're under wild grasslands," study first author Justin Stewart , an evolutionary biologist at the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks, a scientific research organization specializing in fungi which form symbiotic relationships with plants, told Live Science. "It's changing the way that we're discussing how life is distributed on Earth."

"I hope this builds into the conversation for their protection because wild grasslands are going away quite quickly," Stewart added. "These are areas that people are really ripping up because it's much easier to rip up a grass than it is to rip up a tree."