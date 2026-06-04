New Velociraptor cousin was a '4-winged' dragon that hunted prey from the trees of ancient China, fossil find hints

A newly discovered feathered dinosaur with four wing-like limbs may have prowled the lakeside forests of what is now northwestern China, gliding between trees like a flying squirrel and snatching some of the earliest birds out of the Cretaceous sky.

The predator, named Jian changmaensis, was a close cousin of Velociraptor and belonged to a strange group of small birdlike dinosaurs called microraptors. Unlike the large and scaly " Jurassic Park " version of raptors, these animals were feathered, lightweight and glided to get around. Based on fossil evidence, J. changmaensis had long feathers on both its arms and legs, giving it the look of a tiny dragon with four wings.

The fossil, described Thursday (June 4) in the journal Annals of Carnegie Museum , is only a partial left shoulder and forelimb. But those bones were enough to reveal a new dinosaur species, and possibly solve a longstanding mystery at China’s Changma Basin, a site packed with ancient bird fossils and broken bird bones that look a lot like the pellets coughed up by modern owls.

"Our team has recovered more than one hundred bird fossils at Changma, but only this single non-avian dinosaur specimen," study co-author Matthew Lamanna , a senior dinosaur researcher and curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, in a statement .

"[Microraptors] provide a window into what the closest ancestors of the first birds were probably like," he told Live Science via email. "Studying them yields clues as to how birds got their start and how they learned to fly."

Finding a fossil among the fragments

Paleontologists uncovered the fossil in the Lower Cretaceous Xiagou formation near Changma village in the Gansu province. The rocks there were formed during the early Cretaceous period about 124 million to 120 millions ago, when the region held a large lake teeming with birds, fish, turtles and other ancient animals.