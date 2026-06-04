Flesh-eating screwworm found in Texas cow. Are humans at risk?

A fly that deposits its parasitic, flesh-eating offspring inside cows has been detected in Texas for the first time in decades, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported Wednesday (June 3).

Here's what to know about the New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax), a pest that was eradicated from the U.S. in the 1960s.

What is the New World screwworm?

New World screwworms are parasites that feed exclusively on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, according to the American Society for Microbiology (ASM). The screwworms are the larvae, or maggots, of adult C. hominivorax flies.

The flies lay their eggs in animals' open wounds or body openings, such as the eyes, ears, nose, mouth or genitals. Once hatched, the maggots burrow into their host's flesh, using a screw-like motion that lends the species its name. The maggots have sharp mouth hooks that can cause extensive damage, deepening the wound and raising the chances of secondary infections. The infestation can be painful, cause swelling and bleeding, and can produce a foul smell.

After about a week of feeding , the maggots enter their next stage of development and exit the animal, burrowing into soil in order to "pupate" and mature into a fly.

New World screwworms have distinct mouth hooks (white arrow) that they use to tear into their hosts' flesh. (Image credit: Courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Broadly, maggot infestations are known as myiasis, and myiasis caused by New World screwworms is a big problem for livestock agriculture. Across places where the fly species is endemic , or widespread, annual economic losses caused by the fly can amount to billions of dollars each year . The flies mostly infect large-hooved livestock , such as cows, sheep and horses. Less commonly, they can infect domestic dogs and wild mammals, such as deer, rabbits, opossums and birds.

Can the screwworm infect humans?

Yes, New World screwworms can sometimes infect humans, although it's fairly uncommon. The flies can potentially infect any warm-blooded a