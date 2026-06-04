Flesh-eating screwworm found in Texas cow. Are humans at risk?

USDA announced the detection of a New World screwworm infection in a cow in Texas, marking the state's first confirmed case in decades.

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A close up of a white worm with black fangs against a dark red background
A close up of the New World screwworm, a parasitic pest that threatens livestock.
(Image credit: Discovery Access via Getty Images)

A fly that deposits its parasitic, flesh-eating offspring inside cows has been detected in Texas for the first time in decades, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported Wednesday (June 3).

Here's what to know about the New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax), a pest that was eradicated from the U.S. in the 1960s.