NASA's Curiosity rover finds a surprising number of giant 'dragon scales' littered across Mars

Dozens of polygon-covered rocks, which look suspiciously like clumps of fossilized "scales" from a monstrously large reptile, surround the surface of Mars near Antofagasta in the Gale crater.

A section of Mars is covered in a surprising number of features that look like clumps of giant, fossilized reptile scales, new photos reveal. But don't be alarmed ‪—‬ the strange structures did not originate from monstrous aliens. Instead, they may have ties to ancient water.

NASA's Curiosity rover snapped the photos of the peculiar rocks as it was driving toward Antofagasta — a relatively young, 33-foot-wide (10 meters) impact crater located on the slopes of Mount Sharp (also called Aeolis Mons), which stands in the larger Gale crater, near Mars' equator.

A pair of black-and-white photos of the "scales" was released by NASA April 14, while a close-up color image of the rocks was shared online the next day by Kevin M. Gill , a software and spaceflight engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) who specializes in image processing. (The pics were captured April 7 and April 13, respectively — also called Sol 4859 and Sol 4865 in Martian time.)

The unusual shape and tight clustering of these rocks have drawn comparisons to the scales of reptiles such as crocodilians , while some commenters joked that the formations look dragon-like.

It is currently unclear how many of the scale-like rocks were photographed or how large they are, but they stretched across the ground "for meters and meters," according to an April 10 NASA blog post .

Curiosity snapped several photos of the scaly rocks stretching "for meters and meters" as it drove toward Antofagasta. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

Although the researchers were not shocked to see these multifaced rocks, or "polygons," they were surprised by the sheer quantity of them in the area.

"Many of the rocks we've driven over have these incredible textures — thousands of honeycomb-shaped polygons crisscross their surface," Abigail Fraeman , a planetary scientist at JPL, wrote in the blog post. "We've seen polygon-patterned rocks like these before, but they didn't seem quite this dramatically abundant."

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Polygons with a similar honeycomb-like shape have been seen before on Mars on both smaller and larger scales. In these past instances, the shapes were often tied to the drying of wet mud or ice crystals moving beneath the Martian surface. However, it is too early for scientists to tell exactly how the latest shapes formed.

Curiosity has collected "lots of images and chemical data that will help us distinguish between different hypotheses for how the honeycomb textures formed," Fraeman said.

Animal impostors

Before reaching Antofagasta, Curiosity spent the better part of a year studying a series of rocky ridges on Mount Sharp dubbed "boxwork." These features are also known as Martian "spiderwebs" because of how they zigzag across the ground, and the wandering robot recently spotted tiny, egg-like spheroids stuck to their sides. (The "webs" should not be confused with the infamous "Spiders on Mars," which are dark, arachnid-like features that litter the planet's surface.)

Curiosity and the other spacecraft on or around Mars have spied dozens of animal impostors on the Red Planet's surface, including "Spiders on Mars" (top left), a coral-like rock (top right), a Martian turtle (bottom left) and egg-like spheroids (bottom right). (Image credit: Top left: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin; top right: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS; bottom left: NASA/JPL-Caltech; bottom right: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.)

Since landing on the Red Planet in 2012, the rover has also snapped a series of other objects that look suspiciously animal-like, including a surprisingly realistic coral-like rock formation .

NASA's other Mars rover, Perseverance, has also seen its fair share of faux creatures since touching down in 2021, including a statuesque "turtle" poking its head out of a shell . And the fleet of spacecraft orbiting Mars has spied other unusual entities, including a "butterfly" crater and a Martian "dog" buried beneath the planet's north pole.

Most of these animal associations are the result of a phenomenon known as pareidolia , which is when the human brain sees or hears something significant in a random image or pattern.