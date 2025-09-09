NASA rover spots bizarre 'turtle' hiding among ancient rocks on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has snapped an intriguing photo of a "turtle" appearing to poke its head out of its shell on the surface of Mars . The reptile-like structure is the latest in a long list of Martian rocks that look similar to living creatures or other Earth objects.

Perseverance captured the new image on Aug. 31, on what was its 1,610th Sol, or Martian day, on the Red Planet. The wandering, car-sized robot snapped the shot somewhere in the Jezero Crater — a 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) depression where the rover touched down in 2021, which is thought to have previously contained a large lake.

The photo was taken using the rover's Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC) and Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering (WATSON) instruments, which combined to scan the rock in visible and ultraviolet wavelengths of light, according to Live Science's sister site Space.com . Both instruments are mounted on the rover's robotic-arm turret.

The featured rock has garnered comparisons to a turtle , thanks to a head with two eyes that look as if it has protruded from a protective "shell" with a pair of "front legs" on either side (see image below).

It is currently unclear which geological processes have shaped the rock into this unusual shape.

Related: 32 things on Mars that look like they shouldn't be there

The turtle-like rock features a protective "shell," a "head" with two "eyes" and a pair of equally sized "front legs." (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech, annotations by Harry Baker)

The Mars rovers have collectively captured tens of thousands of photos of Mars' surface, most of which feature multiple different rocks or other geological features that have been sculpted into unique shapes by ancient water sources or millenia of strong winds. Every once in a while, one of these rocks bears a resemblance to something we can see on Earth, such as blueberries , human-like fingerprints , a mysterious doorway and even a "Star Trek" symbol , to name a few.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These associations are often made due to pareidolia — a psychological phenomenon where the human mind perceives a familiar pattern, such as a face or image, in random objects or structures, such as clouds.

Perseverance has been particularly good at spotting these weird rocks during its five-year mission. Its other recent finds include a bizarre medieval "helmet" that it wheeled past in August and an out-of-place "skull" that is snapped in April.