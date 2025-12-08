Glue strong enough to tow a car made from used cooking oil

News
By published

Chemists used waste cooking oil to create a sustainable, super-sticky adhesive that's strong enough to hold up hundreds of pounds of weight.

A polymer made of waste cooking oil is strong enough to hold up hundreds of pounds of weight, new research finds
A newly discovered polymer made from waste cooking oil is strong enough to hold up hundreds of pounds of weight, new research finds. (Image credit: Getty Images (background) / Mahadas et al. (inset))

Scientists have converted waste cooking oil into various recyclable plastics with exceptional strength — and some were even durable enough to tow a car.

Turning nonedible waste into useful polymers is a sustainable way to create new materials, the researchers said in a new study published Nov. 28 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The adhesive being used to hold up hundreds fo pounds fo weight (left) and to tow a car (right)

Two metal plates stuck together with the cooking oil adhesive proved strong enough to hold up hundreds of pounds of weight (left) as well as tow a car (right). (Image credit: Mahadas et al.)

The researchers tested the polymer's adhesive strength by sticking two stainless-steel plates together. The plates remained tightly glued, even when up to 270 pounds (123 kilograms) of weight was attached. Towing a four-door sedan on a slightly uphill slope with these glued steel pieces also proved no trouble. This makes these polymers equal to or stronger than the commercially available adhesives that the team also tested.

These properties make these adhesives "ideal for applications in laminates and glues used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, and electronics," the researchers wrote.

The polyester plastics were easily recycled into their original components and later remade back into plastic. Several cycles of recycling showed little impact on the plastics' properties. Some plastics could also be recycled along with other common plastics, like high-density polyethylene and polypropylene.

"This work highlights the potential of nonedible biomass waste as a renewable feedstock for…environmentally friendly alternatives to petroleum-based plastics," the researchers wrote.

Mason Wakley
Mason Wakley
Live Science contributor

Mason Wakley is a freelance science journalist from the UK, most interested in chemistry, materials and environmental science. He was a 2025 Chemistry World intern. Mason has a masters in chemistry from the University of Oxford.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.