NASA rover spots hundreds of 'spider eggs' on Mars — and scientists have no idea how they got there

A close-up of an unusual Martian rock made up of hundreds of dark, round spheres stuck together, taken with the Mars Perseverance rover's SuperCam Remote Micro Imager. The spheres that make up the rock are about 1 millimeter in diameter. Some are broken and slightly weathered, and some have tiny holes in them.

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has spotted a strange object out of the corner of its "eye": a mysterious rock that resembles a cluster of hundreds of spider eggs. The rock, which was discovered on the slopes of Witch Hazel Hill on the rim of Jezero Crater, is lightly dusted with red sand and conspicuously out of place.

The mysterious rock, named "St. Pauls Bay," is surrounded by lighter rocks and red-brown sand. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

This rock, which the Perseverance team named "St. Pauls Bay," is float rock, meaning it wasn't found where it formed. As a result, it's missing context clues that could explain its strange texture, according to NASA's statement .

It isn't just the geologic context that's missing, either. Something caused the rock to move from its original location, and that movement could reveal insights about Martian geology. Maybe this rock formed when a meteorite struck Mars , vaporizing rock before it condensed into the little granules seen in the photo. If this was the case, the rock could have originated far from its current resting place, and it could reveal how meteor strikes transport materials on Mars, NASA noted.

This map shows the approximate path Perseverance has taken to reach Witch Hazel Hill, with important landmarks labeled. Some of the landmarks are places where Perseverance took rock samples. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona)

It's also possible that the rock rolled down Witch Hazel Hill, according to NASA. It may have originated from one of the darker layers on the hill that scientists have detected from orbit. Closer study of Witch Hazel Hill could tell scientists what those darker layers are made of. If they're similar in composition to St. Pauls Bay, it could indicate a layer of volcanic activity, an old meteor strike, the presence of groundwater in the past, or something else entirely, NASA representatives wrote in the statement .

Rocks like St. Pauls Bay give scientists important clues about how the Red Planet has changed over time. Their formation and transportation reveal complex interactions between water, rock and geologic forces on Mars, which can help answer whether the planet could have harbored life in the past.

If Witch Hazel Hill once had groundwater, some of the rock samples Perseverance has been collecting might contain fossilized microbial life . NASA's Mars Sample Return mission, currently planned for sometime in the 2030s, will scoop up these rock samples and return them to Earth for further study.