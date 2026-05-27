Diagnostic dilemma: Whiplike rashes appeared on a woman's back after she ate shiitake mushrooms

A woman developed bright-red rashes on her back that looked like marks from a whip, and at first, it wasn't clear what caused them.

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Two photos showing a close up of a woman&#039;s back, with a series of red, claw-like marks across her skin
Red streaks suddenly appeared on a woman's back after she ate mushrooms.
(Image credit: © 2021 Lee, et al, CC BY 4.0)

The patient: A 23-year-old woman in Florida

The symptoms: The woman went to the emergency room with an itchy rash on her back that had lasted two days. The rash first appeared as isolated, inflamed regions on her upper back, which initially led her to seek treatment at an urgent care center. Despite treatment with steroids and antihistamines, however, the rash spread to the woman's lower back in grouped patterns of irregular stripes, which resembled lash marks made by a whip.