Diagnostic dilemma: Whiplike rashes appeared on a woman's back after she ate shiitake mushrooms

The patient: A 23-year-old woman in Florida

The symptoms: The woman went to the emergency room with an itchy rash on her back that had lasted two days. The rash first appeared as isolated, inflamed regions on her upper back, which initially led her to seek treatment at an urgent care center. Despite treatment with steroids and antihistamines, however, the rash spread to the woman's lower back in grouped patterns of irregular stripes, which resembled lash marks made by a whip.

What happened next: When doctors examined the woman, they found "multiple streaked lesions on her back," according to a report of the case . The lesions were not blistered or peeling, and no other part of her body was affected.

The woman didn't report any other symptoms that are typically associated with an allergic reaction, such as difficulty breathing, throat irritation or swelling, or gastrointestinal distress. Nor was she experiencing body aches, joint swelling or any neurological symptoms. Her blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate were in the normal ranges, although her temperature was slightly elevated, at 99.1 degrees Fahrenheit (37.3 degrees Celsius).

In accordance with standard emergency-room procedures for patients with rashes, the doctors considered and eliminated possible causes for the lesions. The woman said the marks were not self-inflicted or made by someone else. She was not taking any medications besides those prescribed by the urgent care. She had not recently introduced potential skin irritants, such as new cosmetics, fragrances or detergents. She had not been bitten by insects and did not have a history of autoimmune disease or symptoms associated with meningitis , a disease that can cause rashes in addition to symptoms like neck stiffness and fever.

When the doctors asked the woman about foods she had eaten recently, she mentioned that the day before her symptoms appeared, she had eaten shiitake mushrooms.

The diagnosis: Although the woman had eaten shiitakes before and never had an adverse reaction, these mushrooms are known to occasionally cause a condition called shiitake dermatitis, a rash with a distinctive pattern that resembles whip marks.