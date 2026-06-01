Gessel gold hoard: A 3,300-year-old stash of gleaming treasures that's one of the largest Bronze Age hoards from Europe

The Gessel gold hoard is among the largest treasures ever discovered in prehistoric Europe but has only three pieces of jewelry in it.

Kristina Killgrove's avatar
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series of gold rings against a blue background

The Gessel gold hoard

(Image credit: © Forum Gesseler Goldhort)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Gessel gold hoard

What it is: 117 gold objects

Where it is from: Syke, northern Germany

When it was made: Circa 1300 B.C.

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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