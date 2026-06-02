17,000-year-old stripes of red in a Welsh cave are the oldest rock art in the UK, study finds

Over a century after a red-lined cave wall was discovered, scientists have determined that it represents the U.K.'s oldest rock art.

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two views of a rock art panel
The panel in 2024 (left) and a software-enhanced version of the photo (right).
(Image credit: Nash et al. 2026 / Quaternary)

For a century, experts dismissed a series of parallel red lines discovered in a Welsh cave as a phenomenon of nature rather than human-made rock art. But a new study shows the lines are a rare example of Paleolithic art — and at 17,000 years old, they're the earliest example of rock art in the British Isles.

Bacon Hole is a cave in the limestone cliffs of Gower, a peninsula in southwest Wales. In 1912, a team of geologists and archaeologists found a panel deep within the cave covered in a series of 11 horizontal lines.