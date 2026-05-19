World's first 'native' color lidar will let robots and self-driving cars map the world in full color 3D

A California-based technology company has launched the world's first mass-produced native color light detection and ranging (lidar) sensor, which captures 3D spatial and color data simultaneously.

Until now, autonomous vehicles and robots have relied on separate sensors for each data stream. But the new devices, dubbed "Rev8," could lead to safety improvements, Ouster representatives say, as bots will be able to perceive the 3D and color information of their environment more quickly.