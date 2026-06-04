A pair of spiralling stars could be a blueprint for decoding mysterious bursts of radio energy coming from space, according to new research.

Long-period transients have puzzled radio astronomers since they were first detected in 2022 . These objects emit strong pulses of radiation every few minutes or hours, each burst lasting only a few seconds. They are much slower than the likes of fast radio bursts , which are intense bursts of energy that flicker for mere milliseconds.

There are many theories about what these transients are and what powers them. It's possible they are slowly rotating remnants of dead stars (pulsars) or the revolving cores of collapsed stars (white dwarfs). Previous work on other long-period transients has suggested that they could be white dwarfs in a slow dance with another object.

Now, a recent study published Jun. 1 in the journal Nature Astronomy argues that a newly discovered long-period transient named ASKAP J1745−5051 is a type of star system called a magnetic cataclysmic variable . This type of variable is a binary system, in which a white dwarf is stripping material off its companion star. It is the first time a long-period transient has been confirmed in an accreting system, where one object is stealing material from another.