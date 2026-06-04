Mysterious repeating radio signal traced to 'vampire' star that's slowly eating its companion
Radio astronomers have decoded a peculiar repeating radio signal from deep space, tracing it to a vampiric binary star system.
A pair of spiralling stars could be a blueprint for decoding mysterious bursts of radio energy coming from space, according to new research.
Long-period transients have puzzled radio astronomers since they were first detected in 2022. These objects emit strong pulses of radiation every few minutes or hours, each burst lasting only a few seconds. They are much slower than the likes of fast radio bursts, which are intense bursts of energy that flicker for mere milliseconds.
There are many theories about what these transients are and what powers them. It's possible they are slowly rotating remnants of dead stars (pulsars) or the revolving cores of collapsed stars (white dwarfs). Previous work on other long-period transients has suggested that they could be white dwarfs in a slow dance with another object.
Now, a recent study published Jun. 1 in the journal Nature Astronomy argues that a newly discovered long-period transient named ASKAP J1745−5051 is a type of star system called a magnetic cataclysmic variable. This type of variable is a binary system, in which a white dwarf is stripping material off its companion star. It is the first time a long-period transient has been confirmed in an accreting system, where one object is stealing material from another.
The discovery is "a Rosetta Stone to help us decipher the missing bits of information in other long-period transients, both in the dozen or so that we've discovered, and the new ones that we're going to keep discovering," Kovi Rose, lead author on the study and a doctoral candidate at the University of Sydney, told Live Science. (The Rosetta Stone is an ancient Egyptian slab of stone that helped scholars to decipher hieroglyphics.)