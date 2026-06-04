Mysterious repeating radio signal traced to 'vampire' star that's slowly eating its companion

Radio astronomers have decoded a peculiar repeating radio signal from deep space, tracing it to a vampiric binary star system.

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An illustration of a red sphere connected to a white black hole by a wavy strand of light.
An illustration of a white dwarf star pulling matter off of its companion. Such a process could explain mysterious bursts of radio energy that have been puzzling astronomers.
(Image credit: Carl Knox (OzGrav/Swinburne) and Dr. Joshua Preston Pritchard (CSIRO))

A pair of spiralling stars could be a blueprint for decoding mysterious bursts of radio energy coming from space, according to new research.

Long-period transients have puzzled radio astronomers since they were first detected in 2022. These objects emit strong pulses of radiation every few minutes or hours, each burst lasting only a few seconds. They are much slower than the likes of fast radio bursts, which are intense bursts of energy that flicker for mere milliseconds.