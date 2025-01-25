Neanderthal quiz: How much do you know about our closest relatives?

Almost two centuries after the first Neanderthal was discovered, we are still learning a great deal about our ancient relatives. Neanderthals weren't the cave-dwelling, knuckle-dragging brutes they were once made out to be; in fact, they looked and acted a lot like us . Experts continue to debate exactly what Neanderthal society looked like and when it vanished, but the picture of who the Neanderthals were is becoming increasingly clear.

How much do you know about the origins and history of Neanderthals? Let's test your knowledge of our closest human relatives.

