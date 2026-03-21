Computing quiz: Can you match these 'ancient' devices to their pictures?

Computers have come a long way from their blocky ancestors.

While devices like smartphones and laptops are ubiquitous now, these machines weren't always so common. The origins of computing go back well before the advent of electronic machines. From the abacus in ancient times to Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC) in 1946, the history of computers is broad, with machines taking on all sorts of shapes and sizes over centuries of development.

In modern times, personal computers have shrunk in size and weight to become sleeker and portable. At the same time, we have larger computing and more powerful systems like supercomputers that boast incredible power, and quantum computers that promise to usher in an entirely new computing paradigm.

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