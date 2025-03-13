Pi Day quiz: How much do you know about this irrational number?
Test yourself on math's most famous constant with this pi quiz.
On March 14 mathematicians everywhere will be enjoying a slice of pie as they recite the digits of math's most famous constant. Pi, defined as the ratio between the circumference of a circle and its diameter, is what's known as an irrational number. Despite its ubiquity, not only across math but also in fields as varied as medicine, space exploration, and geography, this number can't be written as a fraction and is instead expressed as a decimal with digits going on forever.
For most of us, this fundamental constant is usually approximated to 3.14, but math enthusiasts are constantly trying to push the boundaries and calculate pi to as many digits as possible.
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14 — see what they did there?) and is the perfect occasion for mathematicians to celebrate their favourite number. Sharing math puzzles, strange pi facts, and new records is all part of the fun. So to celebrate Pi Day, here's a quick quiz to test your knowledge. If you need a clue, press the yellow button.
More science quizzes
—Periodic table of elements quiz: How many elements can you name in 10 minutes?
—What do you know about psychology's most infamous experiments? Test your knowledge in this science quiz.
—Conspiracy theory quiz: Test your knowledge of unfounded beliefs, from flat Earth to lizard people
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Victoria Atkinson is a freelance science journalist, specializing in chemistry and its interface with the natural and human-made worlds. Currently based in York (UK), she formerly worked as a science content developer at the University of Oxford, and later as a member of the Chemistry World editorial team. Since becoming a freelancer, Victoria has expanded her focus to explore topics from across the sciences and has also worked with Chemistry Review, Neon Squid Publishing and the Open University, amongst others. She has a DPhil in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
14-year-old known as 'the human calculator' breaks 6 math world records in 1 day
Could monkeys really type the complete works of Shakespeare?