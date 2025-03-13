Pi Day quiz: How much do you know about this irrational number?

How much do you know about pi? Take our quiz to find out.

On March 14 mathematicians everywhere will be enjoying a slice of pie as they recite the digits of math's most famous constant. Pi , defined as the ratio between the circumference of a circle and its diameter, is what's known as an irrational number. Despite its ubiquity, not only across math but also in fields as varied as medicine, space exploration, and geography, this number can't be written as a fraction and is instead expressed as a decimal with digits going on forever.

For most of us, this fundamental constant is usually approximated to 3.14, but math enthusiasts are constantly trying to push the boundaries and calculate pi to as many digits as possible.

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14 — see what they did there?) and is the perfect occasion for mathematicians to celebrate their favourite number. Sharing math puzzles, strange pi facts, and new records is all part of the fun. So to celebrate Pi Day, here's a quick quiz to test your knowledge. If you need a clue, press the yellow button.

