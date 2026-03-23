Russian rocket en route to ISS suffers major antenna glitch, triggering remote-control astronaut 'backup plan'

Russia's Progress spacecraft have been used to ferry cargo to the ISS throughout the entirety of the space station's history. This photo shows Progress 45 docking with the ISS in 2011.

An uncrewed Russian rocket carrying vital supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) experienced a significant "glitch" after launch, meaning the cargo vehicle will no longer dock autonomously with the station, NASA warns.

As a result, a cosmonaut (Russian astronaut) may have to use a "backup system" to dock the stricken vessel with the ISS remotely, all while orbiting Earth.

The spacecraft, dubbed Progress 94 (or Progress MS-33 in Russia), launched aboard a Soyuz rocket around 8 a.m. EDT (5 p.m. local time) Sunday (March 22) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, according to Live Science's sister site Space.com . Progress is a line of robotic freighters that Russia (and previously the Soviet Union) has used to ferry cargo into space since the 1970s.

Article continues below

Progress 94 is carrying around 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of cargo — including food, water, fuel, oxygen, hardware, scientific equipment and medical supplies — and was scheduled to dock automatically with the ISS Tuesday (March 24) at around 9:30 a.m. EDT. However, this maneuver will no longer be as straightforward as expected.

Around 40 minutes after liftoff, NASA revealed that one of the Progress spacecraft's antennae did not deploy properly after separating from the Soyuz rocket. This antenna plays a key role in helping the robotic freighter dock with the airlock on Russia's Poisk module, meaning that docking can no longer be attempted without human involvement.

Progress 94 launched into space on board a Soyuz rocket on Sunday (March 22) from the recently fixed Site 31 launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Image credit: NASA/Roscosmos)

"Troubleshooting will continue and if the antenna cannot be deployed, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will manually pilot the spacecraft through a backup system for rendezvous and docking at the space station," NASA representatives wrote on X .

Kud-Sverchkov is part of the Expedition 73/74 crew — alongside fellow cosmonaut Sergey Mikayev and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams — and has been on board the ISS since Thanksgiving. The veteran cosmonaut, who previously spent six months living in space between October 2020 and March 2021, has served as both flight engineer and commander on ISS missions.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is unclear exactly what the backup system is or how it is operated.

Despite the setback, "all other systems are operating as designed," and the docking attempt will continue as planned, either with the fixed antenna in place or with Kud-Sverchkov at the controls, NASA officials wrote.

Mission controllers first noticed the glitch around 40 minutes after Progress 94 launched. They will now attempt a manual docking if the issue cannot be fixed. (Image credit: NASA/Roscosmos)

You can watch the docking attempt via a NASA livestream that starts on Tuesday at around 8:45 a.m. EDT.

Repeated issues

This is not the first setback for the Progress 94 mission. The freighter was originally scheduled to launch in mid-December 2025. However, it was postponed after its launchpad, Site 31, sustained significant damage following the launch of the Expedition 73/74 crew.

It is unclear exactly what happened to Russia's only operational launchpad. Rumors initially hinted that a service platform fell into the "flame trench" below the pad after it was incorrectly secured in place before takeoff. However, Russia announced that the damage had been fully repaired earlier this month.

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (center) launched into space alongside fellow cosmonaut Sergey Mikayev (left) and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams (right) on Nov. 27, 2025. (Image credit: Roscosmos/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Nor is this the only recent mishap involving the ISS. The setback comes around two months after four astronauts (NASA's Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov ) were sent home from the ISS prematurely after Fincke experienced an undisclosed medical emergency in space. This was the first medical evacuation in the station's 26-year history.

Before that, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams were stranded on the ISS for nine months between 2024 and 2025. Their initial two-week mission was extended after their faulty return capsule was sent back to Earth without them.

Elsewhere in low Earth orbit, China's Tiangong space station has also experienced its fair share of recent drama. In November last year, multiple Chinese astronauts were stranded in space for several weeks after their return capsule was hit by a piece of suspected space junk , triggering the launch of an uncrewed "lifeboat" rocket .