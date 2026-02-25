Chinese astronauts describe moment a crack was discovered on Shenzhou-20 spacecraft

The Shenzhou-20 crew — Wang Jie (left), Chen Zhongrui (center), and Chen Dong (right) — has been stranded on board the Tiangong space station after their return capsule was hit with space junk. The trio launched into space on April 24.

Chinese astronauts have described what happened when they were nearly stranded in space last year after a suspected piece of space junk struck their return capsule.

Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, the crew of the ill-fated Shenzhou-20 mission, were preparing to leave China's Tiangong space station and return to Earth on Nov. 5, 2025. During a routine check, the astronauts spotted something unusual, beginning what has since been described as China's first spaceflight emergency.

Commander Chen Dong was carrying out final checks on the return capsule when he noticed a triangular mark in the spacecraft's viewpoint window, according to a detailed interview with the crew by Chinese state media, reported by Live Science's sister site Space.com .

Chinese astronauts left 'stranded' on space station reveal damaged spacecraft details - YouTube Watch On

"My first thought was whether a small leaf had somehow stuck to the outside of the window," Chen said in the interview, aired by China Central Television (CCTV). "But then I quickly realized that couldn't happen because we were in space. How could there possibly be a fallen leaf there?"

Chen determined that the leaf-shaped mark was the result of cracks to the window, some of which he said "had penetrated through." His crew then worked with the Shenzhou-21 relief crew and ground teams on Earth to check and confirm the condition of the window. The taikonauts (Chinese astronauts) have previously described taking a methodical approach to what could have been a perilous event.

"When we learned of the situation, we had discussions and reached a common understanding," astronaut Chen Zhongrui told CCTV in a press briefing on Jan.17. "At the same time, the ground teams communicated with us promptly, and we soon calmed down."

The taikonauts arrived at the Tiangong ( Mandarin for "heavenly palace" ) space station on April 24, 2025. Their original departure date of Nov. 5 was pushed back after the crack was discovered, but they were able to travel home 9 days later in the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft that had delivered their relief crew.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The three taikonauts safely touched down in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Nov. 14. The crew spent 204 days in orbit, which was a record for a taikonaut crew, though far from the record for longest time humans have spent in space (437 days).