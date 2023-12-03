Space photo of the week: China's 'heavenly place' space station looms in 1st complete image
Chinese astronauts recently captured the first clear shot of the completed Tiangong space station as they were leaving the orbiting habitat to return to Earth.
What it is: China's Tiangong space station.
When it was taken: Oct. 30, 2023.
Where it is: Low-Earth orbit, between 210 and 280 miles (340 and 450 kilometers) above Earth's surface.
Where it was taken: Shenzhou 16 return module.
Why it's so special:
This is the first clear photograph of China's completed Tiangong space station, which became fully operational last year. The satisfyingly symmetrical image was taken by Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, as they left the station after a five-month stay on board the orbiting habitat.
Tiangong station, which means "heavenly palace" in Chinese, is made from three modules: Tianhe, which was launched in April 2021; Wentian, which was launched in July 2022; and Mengtian, which was launched in October 2022. The finished station is 180 feet (55 meters) long and weighs 77 tons (70 metric tons), which makes it around one-fifth the weight of the International Space Station, according to Live Science's sister site Space.com.
Related: China's mysterious space plane released an unidentified 'object' in orbit, US intelligence reveals
The photo was taken by the Shenzhou 16 mission's crew — Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao — shortly after they left the station in their return module.
The crew later had an unsettling trip back to Earth as one of the pod's parachutes ripped open on descent, which caused the module to land with a thump in the Gobi Desert, Space.com reported. But the passengers were unharmed.
While they were in space, the Shenzhou 16 crew completed a number of interesting experiments, including growing lettuces and tomatoes, as well as lighting a match to create a risky fireball.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Harry is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. He studied Marine Biology at the University of Exeter (Penryn campus) and after graduating started his own blog site "Marine Madness," which he continues to run with other ocean enthusiasts. He is also interested in evolution, climate change, robots, space exploration, environmental conservation and anything that's been fossilized. When not at work he can be found watching sci-fi films, playing old Pokemon games or running (probably slower than he'd like).
Most Popular
By Ben Turner