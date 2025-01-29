Chinese astronauts make rocket fuel and oxygen in space using 1st-of-its kind 'artificial photosynthesis'
Astronauts on board China's "heavenly palace" space station have demonstrated a new way of making rocket fuel products and breathable oxygen by mimicking a chemical reaction in plants. The technology could be utilized in China's planned moon base.
Chinese astronauts have just created rocket fuel and oxygen in space using a new type of "artificial photosynthesis." The breakthrough technology, which used fairly basic equipment and minimal energy, could one day be put to use on China's proposed moon base, which is scheduled to be completed within a decade.
The new experiments were carried out by members of the Shenzhou-19 crew living on board China's Tiangong space station (meaning "heavenly palace" in Chinese), which has been fully operational in low-Earth orbit since November 2022.
The artificial photosynthesis technology, which has been in development since 2015, converts carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and rocket fuel ingredients using a simple "drawer-like" apparatus and a "semiconductor catalyst," according to Interesting Engineering. This is a similar reaction to photosynthesis in plants, which produces glucose instead of rocket fuel.
In this case, the astronauts created the hydrocarbon ethylene, which can be used as rocket fuel. But by using different catalysts in the reaction, the researchers believe they could instead produce methane, which could also be used for fuel; and formic acid, which can be used as a preservative, antibacterial agent or precursor to making sugars, Interesting Engineering reported.
"This technology mimics the natural photosynthesis process of green plants through engineered physical and chemical methods, utilizing carbon dioxide resources in confined spaces or extraterrestrial atmospheres to produce oxygen and carbon-based fuels," Chinese state television channel CCTV reported Jan. 19. "The work is expected to provide critical technical support for human survival and exploration in outer space."
The researchers have not revealed details about the technology. However, it supposedly requires much less energy than the electrolysis technology used to create oxygen from water on the International Space Station (ISS), the South China Morning Post reported. Electrolysis uses up to a third of the ISS's power output, according to a 2023 study.
The new tests are the latest of several experiments carried out on board Tiangong. Previous experiments include growing lettuce and tomatoes and lighting a match in space for the first time.
China's moon base
The new technology could potentially be used by astronauts in China's proposed lunar base, which is due to be built near the moon's south pole by 2035. It would enable the lunar colonizers to create breathable air and rocket fuel for return flights to Earth, potentially using water that is already on the moon. This would save having to take these resources with them to the moon and could also make traveling to Mars and other worlds easier.
In March 2024, the China National Space Administration also announced that the agency would use robots to build a mini nuclear reactor to power the base. This plan was put forward alongside Russia, which hopes to share part of the base with China and help with its construction.
To build the base, China is planning to put astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030. This is after NASA's crewed Artemis missions are scheduled to return humans to the moon in 2026. However, the Artemis missions keep getting delayed.
China has also developed a new type of giant reusable rocket to transport the necessary materials for the base, which is scheduled to launch for the first time later this year.
Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.
