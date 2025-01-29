Chinese astronauts make rocket fuel and oxygen in space using 1st-of-its kind 'artificial photosynthesis'

Astronauts on board China's Tiangong space station have created rocket fuel and oxygen from water and carbon dioxide, similar to how plant's photosynthesize.

Chinese astronauts have just created rocket fuel and oxygen in space using a new type of "artificial photosynthesis." The breakthrough technology, which used fairly basic equipment and minimal energy, could one day be put to use on China's proposed moon base, which is scheduled to be completed within a decade.

The new experiments were carried out by members of the Shenzhou-19 crew living on board China's Tiangong space station (meaning "heavenly palace" in Chinese), which has been fully operational in low-Earth orbit since November 2022.

The artificial photosynthesis technology, which has been in development since 2015, converts carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and rocket fuel ingredients using a simple "drawer-like" apparatus and a "semiconductor catalyst," according to Interesting Engineering . This is a similar reaction to photosynthesis in plants, which produces glucose instead of rocket fuel.

In this case, the astronauts created the hydrocarbon ethylene, which can be used as rocket fuel. But by using different catalysts in the reaction, the researchers believe they could instead produce methane, which could also be used for fuel; and formic acid, which can be used as a preservative, antibacterial agent or precursor to making sugars, Interesting Engineering reported.

"This technology mimics the natural photosynthesis process of green plants through engineered physical and chemical methods, utilizing carbon dioxide resources in confined spaces or extraterrestrial atmospheres to produce oxygen and carbon-based fuels," Chinese state television channel CCTV reported Jan. 19 . "The work is expected to provide critical technical support for human survival and exploration in outer space."

China aims to send humans to the moon by 2030 and build a lunar base by 2035. (The Chang'e 5 moon lander planted this Chinese flag on the moon's surface in 2020.) (Image credit: CNSA/CLEP)

The researchers have not revealed details about the technology. However, it supposedly requires much less energy than the electrolysis technology used to create oxygen from water on the International Space Station (ISS), the South China Morning Post reported . Electrolysis uses up to a third of the ISS's power output, according to a 2023 study .

The new tests are the latest of several experiments carried out on board Tiangong. Previous experiments include growing lettuce and tomatoes and lighting a match in space for the first time .

China's moon base

The new technology could potentially be used by astronauts in China's proposed lunar base, which is due to be built near the moon's south pole by 2035 . It would enable the lunar colonizers to create breathable air and rocket fuel for return flights to Earth, potentially using water that is already on the moon . This would save having to take these resources with them to the moon and could also make traveling to Mars and other worlds easier.

In March 2024, the China National Space Administration also announced that the agency would use robots to build a mini nuclear reactor to power the base . This plan was put forward alongside Russia, which hopes to share part of the base with China and help with its construction .

To build the base, China is planning to put astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030. This is after NASA's crewed Artemis missions are scheduled to return humans to the moon in 2026. However, the Artemis missions keep getting delayed .