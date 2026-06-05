'The best solution is to murder him in his sleep': AI can learn violent tendencies from each other despite zero references to violence in training data

Scientists found that AI models can inherit a taste for murder (or owls) from other models' training data.

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An illustration of two faces wearing masks looking at each other in front of a blue background. The mask on the left is white with purple eyes while the one on the right is black with red eyes.
A new study hints at the darker aspects of Large Language Models (LLMs).
(Image credit: DKosig via Getty Images)

Large language models (LLMs) are secretly teaching each other unwanted habits through seemingly benign training data, scientists say.

The phenomenon, known as "subliminal learning," occurs when a pretrained "teacher" artificial intelligence (AI) model is used to generate the training data for a smaller, "student" model.