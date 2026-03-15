Amazon has just announced its Spring Sale will start at 00:00 ET on Wednesday, March 25, and run for seven days until it ends at 23:59 ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. This is the perfect time to get your hands on some wildlife observation equipment while the prices are low, so we've rounded up the best early deals on binoculars, cameras and lenses ahead of the official start date.

If you're more keen on stargazing, we've rounded up all the best early spring sale deals on telescopes, astronomy binoculars and astrophotography cameras over in our Amazon spring sale stargazing deals hub.