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Amazon Spring Sale 2026: The best early deals for wildlife observation

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We've brought you the best early deals on our favorite wildlife observation equipment ahead of Amazon's Spring Sale — here's everything we know so far.

camera, lens, spotting scope and binoculars on a green background
(Image credit: Canon, Celestron, OM System)
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Amazon has just announced its Spring Sale will start at 00:00 ET on Wednesday, March 25, and run for seven days until it ends at 23:59 ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. This is the perfect time to get your hands on some wildlife observation equipment while the prices are low, so we've rounded up the best early deals on binoculars, cameras and lenses ahead of the official start date.

If you're more keen on stargazing, we've rounded up all the best early spring sale deals on telescopes, astronomy binoculars and astrophotography cameras over in our Amazon spring sale stargazing deals hub.

Spring sale binocular deals

Celestron Regal ED 8x42
Save 22% ($80)
Celestron Regal ED 8x42: was $369.95 now $289.95 at Amazon
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Outstanding binoculars for an affordable price, the Regal ED have field-flattening lenses for sharp views across the entire frame and ED glass to eliminate chromatic aberration.

Make sure you add the coupon.

Read our full review of the 10x42 variant.

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Canon 10x42 L is WP Image Stabilized Binoculars
Save $145.74
Canon 10x42 L is WP Image Stabilized Binoculars: