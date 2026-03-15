Amazon has just announced its Spring Sale taking place at the end of this month. This Spring Sale consists of seven days of deals, starting at 00:00 ET on Wednesday, March 25 and finishing at 23:59 ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. While we can't predict what products will be included in the sale, we'll be keeping track of early stargazing deals on telescopes, smart telescopes, binoculars, cameras and lenses in the lead-up, and highlight products to keep your eyes on based on previous sales events. We'll also be monitoring other retailers for competing sales so we can bring you the lowest prices.

Just because the nights are getting shorter, there's still much to see in the night sky. The April Lyrids, August Perseids, Milky Way and the total solar eclipse on August 12 are all great reasons to buy new gear while it's discounted. But if you're more into observing wildlife than exploring space, head over to our Amazon Spring Sale: Wildlife Edition deals hub (**ADD LINK WHEN THIS PAGE EXISTS**) for more savings.

Spring Sale Telescope Deals