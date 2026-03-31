Snag this Paramount+ deal and get a bird's-eye view of the world with these amazing documentaries — but be quick, it ends today!

Explore the world from the comfort of your own sofa by checking out the amazing "Aerial Adventures" available on Paramount+. Oh, and did we mention you can do it for cheap, thanks to the amazing deal that's going on right now?

You can pick up Paramount+ for just $2.99 per month for two months; that's a saving of $6 per month for the Essential plan (the ad-supported tier) and $11 per month for Premium (no ads and 4K streaming). Be quick, though, the deal ends on the 31st of March... yes, that's today.

While the streaming service is best known as the home of "Star Trek", it's actually got a wealth of documentaries in its library thanks to the inclusion of the Smithsonian Channel, and the Aerial series is one of our favorites. It takes the viewer on stunning aerial tours of the world, showcasing natural wonders and visiting beautiful locations from across the globe.

Save 79% Paramount Plus Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Get two months' worth of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month on this US streaming deal. You'll get access to a roster of great space-themed documentaries, alongside a huge roster of sci-fi icons like "Star Trek." You can cancel your subscription at any time. Offer ends March 31, and your subscription auto-renews at the end of each month.

Ian Stokes Freelance Writer Ian is a freelance science and technology writer, formerly Tech and Entertainment Editor at Live Science, and current Entertainment Editor at Space.com.

" Aerial America " was the first show in the franchise, focusing on, you guessed it, America. The show ran for a staggering 10 years and 71 episodes, visiting some of the most beautiful parts of the country.

From Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats to the stunning wilderness of Alaska, and the Great Lakes to the Grand Canyon, all seen from on high and with expert narration giving you the history and science behind these incredible places.

Following the success of "Aerial America", there have also been a bunch of spin-off shows that tour other countries and regions, including Africa , Argentina , Greece , and Italy . You can even see my own native Britain in all its glory.

Of course, if you want to whet your appetite for pictures of Earth from space , we have you covered — check out this incredible image of a bright plume of swirling marine mud , whipped up off the coast of Florida following a blast of cold air from the Arctic.

It's worth noting that both the Essential and Premium tiers cost $2.99 during the deal period. This means that even if you only want Paramount Essential in the long term, you might as well snag the Premium version for the first two months. You can enjoy all the benefits of being a Premium subscriber, and then downgrade to Essential once the two months are up.

What benefits, you ask? You can find the Paramount+ Essential and Premium plan details below, so you can see what you're getting with both:

And if you're keen on your streaming, then it's worth taking a look at this deal from NordVPN. Like all good VPNs, it enables you to bypass georestrictions, so you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere on the globe.

For a limited time, you can save up to 77%, claim a free Amazon voucher, and get four extra months free. An absolute bargain if you're looking to boost your online security and watch your streaming shows from anywhere in the world.

NordVPN: was $11.59 now $2.91 at go.nordvpn.net Save up to 77%, claim a free Amazon voucher and get four months extra free. But you'll need to be quick as this offer ends on March 28.

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