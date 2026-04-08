Comet Neowise C/2020 F3 shines in the predawn sky in 2020. Around April 16, comet C/2025 R3 (PanSTARRS) could similarly become bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

An incoming comet could provide one of the year's most exciting skywatching events, but only for early risers.

The comet , named C/2025 R3 (PanSTARRS), is currently brightening in the night sky, getting comet hunters excited for its closest approaches to Earth and the sun. The spectacle comes shortly after the unrelated Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) was vaporized when it flew just 100,700 miles (162,000 kilometers) from the sun, depriving skywatchers of the chance to see it at its best.

Observations in early April had Comet PanSTARRS at around magnitude 6, right on the cusp of naked-eye visibility in a very dark sky. Although nothing is guaranteed, light-curve data from the Comet Observation database indicates that the comet could brighten to approximately magnitude 4 in the coming weeks, making it much more likely to be visible to the naked eye.

However, comet brightness is highly unpredictable. While current projections are encouraging and PanSTARRS is far less likely to break up than Comet MAPS was, its actual visibility will depend on how the comet behaves as it nears the sun. What seems almost certain is that it will, at the very least, be visible with a pair of stargazing binoculars , which is a rare opportunity.

The comet will reach perihelion (its closest point to the sun) on April 20, when it will pass within 47.4 million miles (76.3 million km). This close approach often increases a comet's activity and brightness, as ice on the comet sublimates into gas that glows as it soaks up solar radiation. The comet will then make its closest approach to Earth on April 27, at about 44 million miles (70.8 million km) distant.

The best time to observe Comet PanSTARRS from the Northern Hemisphere will be in mid-April. From around April 13 to April 15, the comet will appear near the Great Square of Pegasus, which will be just above the eastern horizon an hour before sunrise, before moving into Pisces. A new moon on April 17 will provide dark skies leading into perihelion, which will improve viewing conditions. However, by April 27, the comet may be partially lost in the sun's glare, despite reaching peak brightness.

Whether it becomes a truly spectacular object remains uncertain, but current signs suggest that Comet PanSTARRS is one to watch this month. Learn more in our April stargazing guide .