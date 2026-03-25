This excellent NordVPN deal knocks up to 77% off the price and comes with a $50 Amazon voucher — perfect if you want to watch nature documentaries on the go

If you enjoy natural history documentaries, there's a ton of binge-worthy content out there across the many streaming services available. However, you can often find them blocked if you travel a lot and are accessing unknown Wi-Fi in hotels or airports. Those are also potential hotspots for opening up your devices and personal details to hacking and data theft. So how do you protect yourself and your data, while also catching up on all your viewing? Well that's where a VPN comes in.

NordVPN is an award-winning VPN service, and right now, we have an exclusive deal across the various plans available, which means you can save up to $500 when you sign up for a two-year plan. To sweeten the deal further, our exclusive deal gives you four months free and an Amazon Gift Card worth up to $50, perfect for the Amazon Spring Sales.

Save big on a NordVPN two-year plan — plus receive four months free and an Amazon gift card.

With lots of exciting nature series available, and new series coming, including Apple TV's "The Secret Lives of Animals" and "Born to be Wild", now is the time to grab one of the best NordVPN deals we've seen.

Save 74% ($513.96) NordVPN Prime plan + $50 Amazon Gift Card: was $691.32 now $177.36 at NordVPN NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide, and is fantastic value at just $6.33 per month for the Prime Plan, which comes with an incredible bonus of a free $50 Amazon Gift Card. There are other options to choose from at NordVPN with discounts up to 77%, but the Prime Plan offers the biggest value Amazon Gift Card.

Paul Brett Deals Writer Paul Brett is a deals writer at Live Science, Space, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is an award-winning landscape photographer and won Mountain Photographer of the Year at Trail Magazine. He's a huge fan of nature documentaries and enjoys finding inspiration for his own photography.

Born To Be Wild — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Whether you're watching streaming services, surfing the internet or working in a public location, using a secure, reliable VPN when you're not at home is the safest way to access all your usual digital content.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allows for uninterrupted viewing of your favorite shows.

Reviews from our colleagues at Tom's Guide, TechRadar and T3 have shown that NordVPN is the market leader for good reason. With a comprehensive range of built-in protections, it's as safe as it gets, download speeds are very high and it works extremely well if you want to access your streaming services away from home. In testing, NordVPN was able to get around geo-blocking restrictions to access Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer.

Key features: Minimum discount of 74%, four months free, and an Amazon gift card when signing up for two years. The Prime package gives you high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, up to $1 million in identity theft insurance and $100,000 in cyber extortion insurance, password manager and data-breach scanner, 1TB encrypted cloud storage, monitoring alerts and services.

Price history: NordVPN regularly has deals with discounts and free additional months. This deal with an Amazon gift card and a discounted monthly rate doesn't come around often. We rate it as one of the best value deals NordVPN offers.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a VPN service that's mostly rated as the number one provider, which is now at a heavily discounted price and comes with an Amazon gift card.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're already signed up to a reliable VPN service or don't feel the need for one.

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