Explore the natural world from the comfort of your own home with this Paramount+ streaming deal

Paramount+ is best known as the home of "Star Trek," but it's also home to plenty of voyages into strange new worlds right here on Earth, thanks to an impressive library of nature documentaries included in the Smithsonian Channel. And in even better news, there's a huge sale on right now, so you can binge all these amazing nature documentaries at a bargain price.

Until the end of March, you can grab Paramount+ for just $2.99 per month for two months. You'll save $6 per month for the Essential plan (the ad-supported tier) and $11 per month for Premium (no ads and 4K streaming). Paramount's spring deal is live now and runs until March 31.

The Smithsonian Channel is a brand under the Paramount umbrella, which means it's included in Paramount+ at no extra cost. That gives you access to stunning documentary series like " America's Wild Seasons ," a four-part series that follows America's wildlife as it adapts to changing seasons in a full year, taking a peek into the lives of creatures great and small.

Save 79% Paramount Plus Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Get two months' worth of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month on this US streaming deal. You'll get access to a roster of great space-themed documentaries, alongside a huge roster of sci-fi icons like "Star Trek." You can cancel your subscription at any time. Offer ends March 31, and your subscription auto-renews at the end of each month.

Ian Stokes Freelance Writer Ian is a freelance science and technology writer, formerly Tech and Entertainment Editor at Live Science, and current Entertainment Editor at Space.com.

If you're more interested in the small side of that equation, then we'd also highly recommend checking out " Baby Animals ". This six-part series is about… well, it's in the name, baby animals.

Each episode focuses on a different facet of parenthood in the animal kingdom, bringing some of the cutest baby critters to your screen. We're talking red pandas, otters, monkeys, and even baby elephants. The episodes are only under half an hour long, too, so you can enjoy these bite-sized educational treats on any schedule.

If you want something you can really sink your teeth into, though, my final recommendation won't disappoint. " Brazil Untamed " is a 2016 documentary that explores this South American country through 10 episodes, each around 50 minutes long. While you might hear Brazil and think of the Amazon Rainforest , the show actually focuses on a region called the Pantanal — the world's largest tropical wetland. There's nothing quite like discovering a whole new part of the world and falling in love with the beautiful creatures that live there.

Both the Essential and Premium tiers are the same price during the deal period, and there is no minimum subscription length. So even if you only want Essential in the long term, you could grab the Premium version for the first two months, enjoy all the benefits of being a Premium subscriber, and then downgrade to Essential once the two months are up.

Speaking of benefits, you can find the Paramount+ Essential and Premium plan details below, so you can see what you're getting with both:

And if you're keen on your streaming, then it's worth taking a look at this deal from NordVPN. Like all good VPNs, it enables you to access your usual streaming services wherever you are in the world. You can save up to 77%, claim a free Amazon voucher and get four extra months free, so well worth taking advantage of if you're VPN-curious.

NordVPN: was $11.59 now $2.91 at go.nordvpn.net Save up to 77%, claim a free Amazon voucher and get four months extra free. But you'll need to be quick as this offer ends on March 28.

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