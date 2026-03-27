The spring is almost here, and this means one thing — it won't be long before the sudden rise in pollen count starts wreaking havoc on hay fever sufferers. If that's you, do not worry. Investing in a good air purifier can help you reduce your exposure to these pesky airborne allergens and bring much-needed relief to your allergy symptoms. The best part? With the Amazon Big Spring Sale in full swing, many of the top-rated appliances are now heavily discounted.

Take the Levoit Core 600S-P, for example. This excellent air purifier is now 20% off at Amazon, bringing it to its lowest price since Black Friday. The same deal is also available at Walmart.

To say that we love this appliance would be a massive understatement. The Levoit Core 600S-P has topped our guides to the best air purifiers and air purifiers for allergies for two years straight, and that's unlikely to change any time soon. It's quiet, easy to use, and its pollen-busting capabilities are second to none. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.