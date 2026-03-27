Save 20% on our all-time favorite air purifier ahead of the hay fever season

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The Levoit Core 600S-P takes the top spot in our guide to the best air purifiers for allergies — and now, you can get it for just $239.99 at Walmart and Amazon.

A Live Science Deals logo and a picture of the Levoit Core 600S-P standing on the floor in a living room
(Image credit: Future)

The spring is almost here, and this means one thing — it won't be long before the sudden rise in pollen count starts wreaking havoc on hay fever sufferers. If that's you, do not worry. Investing in a good air purifier can help you reduce your exposure to these pesky airborne allergens and bring much-needed relief to your allergy symptoms. The best part? With the Amazon Big Spring Sale in full swing, many of the top-rated appliances are now heavily discounted.

Take the Levoit Core 600S-P, for example. This excellent air purifier is now 20% off at Amazon, bringing it to its lowest price since Black Friday. The same deal is also available at Walmart.

Levoit Core 600S-P