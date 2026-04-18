Science news this week: Physicists witness faster-than-light darkness pinpricks, humans are still evolving, and some polar bears are getting fatter than ever

This week's science news includes singularities in light and sound waves and lobsters experiencing pain.

This week's science news followed last week's climactic splashdown of the Artemis II mission with a flurry of space and physics news that only further melted our minds.

Topping the list was the first-ever observation by scientists of singularities in combined light and sound waves that moved faster than the speed of light , and the microscope technique that found it has the potential to reveal hidden processes in physics, chemistry and biology. And in another first for microscopic measurements, scientists observed quantum entanglement between two moving atoms , opening up an avenue to search for a theory of everything.

If the inhumanly small fails to impress you, consider that we also reported on both cosmic significance and scale. The growing crisis over the universe's strange expansion rate (which is different depending on which method astronomers use to calculate it) was confirmed once more by the most-thorough-ever study of the cosmos . And as the first confirmed black hole was shown to be shooting dancing jets , a new theory found that Stephen Hawking's information paradox concerning the space-time ruptures could be solved if the universe has seven dimensions .

Humans evolved a lot in the past 10,000 year

New research shows natural selection has been accelerating in West Eurasians in the past 10,000 years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite arguments that human evolution has slowed down, a new study of West Eurasians (a genetic cluster encompassing populations with ancestry from Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia) has found that natural selection in this group led to an increase in the frequency of light skin, red hair, and resistance to HIV and leprosy over the past 10,000 years.

"Human evolution didn't slow down; we were just missing the signal," study first author Ali Akbari, a staff scientist at Harvard University, told Live Science.

Discover more archaeology news

— Stone Age tombs in Scotland reveal 'webs of descent' among male relatives

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— Homo erectus' tools include stunning geodes and fossils, possibly as a way to connect with the cosmos, study finds

— Anglo-Saxon burial holds an older sister cradling her little brother after they both died 1,400 years ago, possibly of an infectious disease

Life's Little Mysteries

King Arthur and his knights of the round table are famous thanks to myths and legends. But did they actually exist? (Image credit: David Collingwood via Alamy)

Camelot? Merlin? Round tables? The Holy Grail? Strange women lying in ponds, distributing swords? We're all familiar with the trappings of Arthurian legend, but did the man who spawned the myths ever exist? It turns out, it's a very controversial question , Live Science discovered.

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Reconsider the lobster

New research confirms a long-standing theory that lobsters can feel pain. (Image credit: Tim Bieber via Getty Images)

Can lobsters feel pain? David Foster Wallace certainly thought so when he penned a famous 2004 essay on the moral indefensibility of boiling an animal alive for gustatory pleasure.

This week, a new study appeared to bolster Wallace's argument when it found evidence to suggest that lobsters respond with pain reflex to electrical shocks and that this response can be dulled by painkillers.

The finding joins a growing body of evidence that crabs, octopuses and other invertebrates can feel pain, with the improved estimates for this form of sentience spurring laws worldwide to improve these animals' welfare.

Discover more animals news

— Strange mammal ancestor laid huge, leathery eggs —‬ and it was key to surviving the world's worst mass extinction

— Triassic croc relative from Ghost Ranch, New Mexico finally identified after nearly 80 years in museum basement

— 'More questions than answers': Experts baffled by Alaskan mammal-eating orcas spotted near Seattle

Also in science news this week

— Hackers used AI to steal hundreds of millions of Mexican government and private citizen records in one of the largest cybersecurity breaches ever

— This humanoid robot does all your housework for you ‪—‬ and its makers say it's ready for your home

— Diagnostic dilemma: A woman heard voices telling her she had a brain tumor ‪—‬ and scans confirmed she did

— 'Oslo patient' likely cured of HIV after getting stem cell transplant from his brother, who is genetically resistant to the virus

— Colorado River may have pooled and spilled over to form the Grand Canyon, solving a long-standing mystery ‪—‬ but not everyone agrees

Science Spotlight

New research suggests polar bears could be more adaptable to changes in climate than expected. (Image credit: Science Photo Library via Getty Images)

Will polar bears survive climate change? A look at much of the conventional research suggests no, but we shouldn't count out the apex predator yet, especially when it's known for ingenuity and resilience. Live Science contributor Chris Simms investigated this question and found some intriguing signs that some polar bears are getting fatter than ever.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for things to keep you busy over the weekend, here are some of the best quizzes, skywatching updates and news analyses published this week.

— Artemis II quiz: Is your knowledge of NASA's historic moon mission out of this world? [Quiz]

— Northern lights may be visible from several US states Friday and Saturday as giant hole opens up in sun's atmosphere [Skywatching]

— There were 'audible screams of delight': Why Artemis II sightings of meteor flashes on the moon have scientists giddy [Analysis]

Science news in pictures

It's an iconic castle, a Viking raid site, and the setting for one of England's last outposts in Danny Boyle's post-apocalyptic zombie movie "28 Years Later," but now Lindisfarne (or Holy Island) has also become the backdrop for an extraterrestrial visitation in this stunning snapshot.

The photo, captured by the fortunate astrophotographer Ian Sproat , shows a meteor flashing across the frame before exploding in a green fireball soon after entering Earth's atmosphere.

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