Watch out-of-this-world space documentaries for less with this Paramount+ deal

Paramount might be better known for its science fiction franchises like "Star Trek" and "Halo," but there are plenty of great science documentaries to check out on there. With Artemis II expected to launch in the next few weeks, there's never been a better time to dive in, thanks to Paramount's spring deal.

Right now, you can get Paramount+ for just $2.99 per month for two months. That's a saving of $6 per month for Essential (the ad-supported tier) and $11 per month for Premium (no ads and 4K streaming). This offer is live now and runs until March 31.

Science documentaries on Paramount+, include "Space Voyages" — a four-part series that recounts humanity's journey to the stars, all the way from the early space race and Apollo program, through to the space shuttle and Mars rover missions.

Save 79% Paramount Plus Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Get two months' worth of Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month on this US streaming deal. You'll get access to a roster of great space-themed documentaries, alongside a huge roster of sci-fi icons like "Star Trek." You can cancel your subscription at any time. Offer ends March 31, and your subscription auto-renews at the end of each month.

Ian Stokes Freelance Writer Ian is a freelance science and technology writer, formerly Tech and Entertainment Editor at Live Science, and current Entertainment Editor at Space.com.

Space fans should also check out "Secrets of Our Universe." The series is hosted by the British astronaut Tim Peake, who served aboard the International Space Station . This four-part docu-series explores the planets in our solar system and the challenges of human spaceflight.

There's also "Wonders of the Moon with Dara Ó Briain," which sees the Irish comedian looking into the ways in which the moon shapes our lives, while also exploring why nations are once again competing to put humans back on the lunar surface.

Finally, we'd also recommend checking out "Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission," which chronicles the extraordinary history of NASA's most iconic craft, which now rests at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

The Paramount+ deal applies to both the Essential and Premium tiers, so even if you only want Essential in the long term, you could grab the Premium version for the first two months and then downgrade to Essential once the two months are up.

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