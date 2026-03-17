More magnification means better views, right? That’s the received wisdom among buyers of beginner’s telescopes, and it’s easy to see why. Telescope packaging often shouts about “300x power” as if bigger numbers automatically guarantee sharper, more dramatic sights. It’s an appealing idea: more zoom equals more detail. The reality, though, is way more nuanced.

Many beginners assume that cranking up the magnification will unlock breathtaking close-ups of planets and craters, but in practice, the opposite is often true — even in the very best telescopes. Chasing high magnification too soon can lead to dim, blurry, shaky views. Understanding what really determines image quality — and why prioritizing quality eyepieces typically produces better results — is the difference between frustration and a genuinely awe-inspiring first look at the night sky.

This guide breaks down how telescope magnification and eyepieces really work, why aperture matters more than raw power, and how to choose eyepieces without overspending or overcomplicating things.

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Telescope magnification explained

Magnification refers to how much larger an object appears compared to the naked eye, (Image credit: Josh Dury)

If anyone tries to tell you that one telescope is more powerful than another, walk away. A telescope is powerful for three reasons, the most important of which are aperture (how much light it lets in) and resolution (limited by aperture and by atmospheric turbulence). The least important is magnification — how much larger an object appears through your telescope compared to the naked eye — and yet this is the number almost everyone prioritizes.

Magnification is the focal length of a telescope (the distance from the primary lens or mirror to where light is focused — the focal plane) divided by the focal length of an eyepiece (the distance from the lens to the focal plane), so it’s not a fixed number; it changes depending on which eyepiece you use.

For example, a refractor telescope with a 4-inch aperture and a 900 mm focal length, used with 20 mm and 10 mm eyepieces (standard issue with telescopes), yields 45x and 90x magnification, respectively. You use the wider field-of-view eyepiece (20 mm) to find the objects, then switch to the 10 mm eyepiece to take a closer look — and hope the air is still (known as “good seeing” to amateur astronomers).

Why bigger isn’t always better

A higher magnification eyepiece will only pay off if your telescope can handle it. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

It’s tempting to chase higher magnification, but doing so comes at a cost. Switching from, say, 20 mm to 10 mm results in a dimmer image because the same amount of light is now spread over a larger area. Any atmospheric turbulence also becomes much more noticeable, often making the view blurry or unstable.

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Magnification is limited by the physical design of a telescope, which can only magnify what its optics and aperture can resolve. According to Sky & Telescope, “a telescope’s maximum useful magnification is twice its aperture in millimeters, or 50 times its aperture in inches”. So for a 4-inch/102 mm telescope, around 200x is as far as you’re going to get — and that’s with good seeing. If you try to go beyond this limit, you’re not seeing more detail; you’re just enlarging a fuzzy image.