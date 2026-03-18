The bright stars and constellations that dominate the night sky around the turn of the year are much-loved, from Orion and its spectacular M42 nebula, super-bright Sirius and the Pleiades open cluster. However, all of these jewels exist in the Orion Spur of the Milky Way — the same spiral arm that our own solar system calls home. But as the sky turns and the stars of March rise in the east, they bring with them a clear view away from the Milky Way — and into the realm of the galaxies.

While there are galaxies visible across the night sky, there’s a dense concentration within (though, ultimately, behind) the constellations of Leo, Virgo and Coma Berenices. Add Canes Venatici and Ursa Major nearby in the northern sky, and the scene is set for galaxy season — when all you need is one of the best telescopes or best beginner telescopes, observing when your target is 30 degrees or more above the horizon. Or you can invest in one of the best smart telescopes to see these faint yet spectacular targets in real-time images sent straight to your smartphone.

From a string of galaxies and distant spirals to edge-on views and more, here’s everything you need to know about galaxy season — the best targets, the best time to see them and what kind of optics you’ll need.

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1. Whirlpool Galaxy (M51 and NGC 5195)

A widefield image of the Whirlpool Galaxy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

31 million light-years from the Milky Way, M51 in Canes Venatici is a great example of a faint galaxy (magnitude 8.4) that’s accessible in modest apertures, but truly shines in larger scopes. It looks spectacular in the best smart telescopes. For example, train the ZWO Seestar S50 smart telescope on it, and you’ll get a clear view of this grand-design spiral galaxy popping up on your smartphone after just a few seconds. You’ll immediately see its face-on spiral structure — it was the first to be classified as a spiral galaxy — but if you have the patience for some more image integration, you’ll also see the tiny galaxy NGC 5195, which sits at the end of one of M51’s spiral arms.

2. Bode’s Galaxy and the Cigar Galaxy (M81 and M82)

Bode's Galaxy and the Cigar Galaxy (M81 and M82). (Image credit: Getty Images)

These two neighboring galaxies in Ursa Major are icons of the northern night sky. Best observed in spring, Bode's Galaxy (M81, a spiral galaxy at magnitude 6.94) and the Cigar Galaxy (M82, a starburst galaxy at magnitude 8.41) are typically observed and photographed together. As a bonus, they’re a great target for beginners, with a 660 mm focal length refractor — such as the Celestron Inspire 100AZ — enough to give you a glimpse under dark skies.