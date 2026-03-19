While spring is a lovely time of year to look forward to, for some, it brings about mixed feelings because their hay fever symptoms increase as the weather improves. Hay fever often leaves people with a runny nose, itchy eyes, sore throats, coughs and sneezes. However, there are things you can do to reduce how much pollen impacts you at this time of year, so here are our top five tips on how to survive hay fever season.

We spoke to Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), who offered some expert advice and tips on how to survive hay fever season. One option is to consider one of the best air purifiers to keep the air in your home as clean as possible.

Read on to find out what advice the experts give.

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Keep your windows closed

Keeping your windows closed will help you reduce your exposure to pollen particles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As soon as spring hits, it's tempting to open the windows and let the fresh air spruce up your home, especially if it's been a long, cold and wet winter. However, for those who suffer with hay fever, this may, in fact, be encouraging those allergens into the home. Pollen travels through the air, so if you open the windows, pollen can enter the home and increase the occurrence of sneezing, itchy eyes and coughing.

Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), explains: "Open windows, even windows with screens, allow pollen to enter the home easily, especially during times when pollen counts are high. Individuals with pollen allergy (tree, grass, and weed pollen are the most common) may experience allergy symptoms if the pollen that triggers their allergies is present in the home. Symptoms may include a runny nose, a stuffy nose, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes and coughing/wheezing.

"One of the best ways to manage pollen allergy symptoms is to reduce exposure to pollen. This means keeping windows closed when pollen counts are high and taking steps to prevent pollen from being in your home."

While keeping your windows closed in the lovely spring weather might sound annoying, especially if you want to freshen up your home, keeping your windows closed can have other benefits, such as keeping the warm air out of your home and helping to keep it cooler if it is a particularly hot season.