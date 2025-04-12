Viking quiz: How much do you know about these seaborne raiders, traders and explorers?

The Vikings loom large in European history thanks to their impressive seafaring skills and penchant for raiding. For around three centuries, Vikings pillaged and plundered their way around the North Atlantic Ocean, as well as parts of Africa, Eastern Europe and Russia . But historians are still not sure exactly why the Vikings voyaged so far and wide, offering explanations from innovations in sailing technology to trade, and even to lonely Viking men who wanted to secure brides and concubines .

If you think you know a lot about these pillaging people, can you crack our Norse code? Or will you go berserker trying?

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. It's time to make like the Vikings and charge ahead!

