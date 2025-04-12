Viking quiz: How much do you know about these seaborne raiders, traders and explorers?
See if your Viking Age trivia knowledge is in ship-shape condition with our quiz.
The Vikings loom large in European history thanks to their impressive seafaring skills and penchant for raiding. For around three centuries, Vikings pillaged and plundered their way around the North Atlantic Ocean, as well as parts of Africa, Eastern Europe and Russia. But historians are still not sure exactly why the Vikings voyaged so far and wide, offering explanations from innovations in sailing technology to trade, and even to lonely Viking men who wanted to secure brides and concubines.
If you think you know a lot about these pillaging people, can you crack our Norse code? Or will you go berserker trying?
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. It's time to make like the Vikings and charge ahead!
More science quizzes
—Stonehenge quiz: What do you know about the ancient monument?
—Alexander the Great quiz: How well do you know the famous king and conqueror from the ancient world?
—Neanderthal quiz: How much do you know about our closest relatives?
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Vulva stone' and coin jewelry among remarkable treasures discovered at Viking burial site in Norway
Were the Vikings really that violent?