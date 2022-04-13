Best sports bras for running: tried and tested

The best sports bras for running are essential for keeping your breasts supported and comfortable. Whereas a standard sports bra may be suitable for low-impact sports like yoga or strength training, running increases the strain on the Cooper’s ligaments. This is the supportive tissue that holds the breasts up. Unlike other muscles, once the supportive tissues in the breast stretch they cannot reverse back to their original position, so finding a sports bra for running that fits correctly and offers the right amount of support for your size is really important.

In fact, according to the University of Portsmouth's Research Group in Breast Health, breasts can move up to 15cm during a run. This can lead to so-called ‘runners boob’, a term given to the specific way that breasts move when they’re not properly supported during exercise. Not supporting your breasts properly during high intensity activity can also cause back and shoulder problems.

Whether you’ve just learnt how to start running or you’re a seasoned marathoner, the best sports bra for running is the most important piece of kit you can own, aside from a pair of running shoes.

There are lots of factors to consider when choosing a sports bra – including style, shape and material. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks to suit breasts of different shapes and sizes.

You can also find a guide to the best sports bras for running deals, which includes some great savings on even more high-impact bras. If you’re ready to take your running to the next level, our guides can also help you to find the best running watches and the best running headphones.

How we tested

We put each of the sports bras through a series of testing procedures. First, we looked at how easy the bra was to get on and adjust, noting if it took an usual amount of time or level of difficulty. We did a standing bounce test to see how much the breasts stayed in place. Each sports bra was then worn for a minimum of three different running sessions too; a mixture of shorter, interval sessions, relaxed short runs and longer runs. We tested each sports bra with and without chafe gel, and also washed each bra as per the care instructions.

Best sports bras for running

(Image credit: Future)

Under Armour Infinity High The best sports bras for running for high-impact support Specifications Size range: XS-XL Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Elastane Wireless: Yes Front zip: No Care instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Reasons to buy + High-impact support + Molds to breasts Reasons to avoid - Only available in five sizes - High cut under the arms

Under Armour’s Infinity High sports bra has been designed in tandem with breast health expert Dr Joanna Scurr and the University of Portsmouth, UK, to work around the way that breasts move while in motion. Whereas most sports bras are made by cutting two breast-shaped cups from flat padding, then gluing and layering pieces of foam on top, the Infinity High bra injects the foam with liquid to create a natural shape that is supposed to move with the breasts. In our testing, we found that the bra fitted around the breasts comfortably and securely, and really did seem to mold with the body’s natural shape and movement.

An encapsulation style, the Infinity High bra has a smooth, sweat-wicking band that secures with a hook and eye closure. Of all the bras we tested, it was one of the easiest to get on, and the elastic straps were simple to adjust. We tested the bra with and without chafing gel, and found that neither the strap nor band dug in or left any visible marks.

Despite offering high-impact support, the Infinity High is really breathable – in fact, it was the bra of choice for one tester’s latest marathon. Although, it’s worth noting that the dash pink/french gray design can leave visible sweat marks on the band after a hard session. The cups are also cut quite high under the arms, which might not be to everyone’s liking.

If you’re relatively small-chested, then the support from the Infinity High bra may be unnecessary. For those with a cup size above a C, however, this is a fantastic running bra that provides an impressive level of support, without feeling suffocating.

(Image credit: Future)

Brook’s Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 The best fuss-free sports bra for running Specifications Size range: 30-40 A-E Material: 63% nylon, 37% spandex Wireless: Yes Front zip: No Care instructions: Hand wash or place in lingerie bag on delicate cycle Today's Best Deals View on Amazon Reasons to buy + Seamless feel + Right amount of support Reasons to avoid - Difficult to fasten - You prefer a more stylish design

Of all the sports bras we tested, Brooks’ Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 surprised us most. Like the Under Armour Infinity High, it’s been designed in tandem with researchers at the University of Portsmouth’s Institute for Breast Health. And the results speak for themselves.

Brooks uses DriLayer Horsepower fabric, which is both stretchy and sweat-wicking. The band closes with a hook and eye, while the straps can be adjusted with swan hooks – similar to the Adidas FastImpact Luxe. Whereas the FastImpact Luxe only has five hook options, however, the Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 has nine, allowing for more variability if you’re broad shouldered. Despite the band claiming to be longer and stronger than the previous model, we did find that the size ran slightly small, so you might want to opt for a larger band size if you don’t enjoy quite so much compression.

The design is minimalistic and seamless, and sits well under a running vest or t-shirt. We tested the bra on a particularly long run without chafing gel and found that it didn’t rub or dig into the skin. The ventilated material also allowed the skin to breathe easily.

The cups are built into the bra, so you don’t have to worry about removable cups that slide and fold over in the wash. We found that they provided just the right amount of padding too, creating a flattering fit without too much bulk.

The Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0 isn’t the most stylish design, but it is a fuss-free sports bra for running that offers just the right amount of support.

(Image credit: Future)

Lululemon Enlite Weave-Back The best premium sports bra for running Specifications Size range: 30-40 A-DDD(E) Material: 51% Nylon, 44% Lycra elastane Wireless: Yes Front zip: No Care instructions: Machine wash cold Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Breathable fabric + Great price tag Reasons to avoid - Premium price tag - Tricky to fasten

The Lululemon Enlite is certainly an investment, but having taken the brand two years to develop, it’s clear why. It’s made from the brand’s ‘Ultralu’’ fabric which is soft and smooth, and we found it easily wicked away sweat during a tough session. It’s slightly heavier than other bras we tried and the cups feel a lot more padded, so if you’re slightly smaller chested you may find this a little overkill.

Fastening the bra up was the trickiest part. The chest band is very tight, which can leave you wondering if you should have sized up. Once you have the hook and eye in place, however, you’ll be grateful for the tension in the band because your breasts stay nicely in place. The straps aren’t adjustable, which was an initial concern. However, we didn’t find this to be a problem once the bra was actually on.

We tested the Enlite during interval sessions and longer runs, and found it provided an excellent level of support, with breasts feeling secure but not restricted. No chafe was noted.

The Enlite has a scooped neckline, but an otherwise minimalistic design. We tested the true navy, but you can also get it in black, grey sage and speckle grey black. The cups are non-removal, which is a bonus for those who can’t stand rogue pads getting lost in their washing machine. Lululemon also caters for a wide range of sizes, with its ‘DDD’ suitable for those with an E cup.

At $98, the Lululemon Enlite isn’t cheap, but if you can afford it this is a well-made, high-quality bra that can withstand any running session.

(Image credit: Future)

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra The best sports bra for running for larger breasts Specifications Size range: 30-38 A-G Material: 80% Nylon, 11% elastane, 1% polyester Wireless: Yes Front zip: No Care instructions: Machine wash on delicate Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Chain Reaction Cycles View at Amazon View at Wiggle Reasons to buy + Great for larger breasts + Easy to get on Reasons to avoid - Simplistic design - Comes up small

Shock Absorber are known for delivering high-impact support, regardless of your chest size, and their much-loved Ultimate Run Bra is no exception. In terms of access, this was one of the easiest bras to get on of all of those we tested. It has a full back opening as well as a hook and eye band, making it great for those with larger breasts who can struggle to get some bras over their head. Although bear in mind that on its website, Shock Absorber recommends trying a band size up from your normal size. So if you wear a 34D, it recommends a 36D. We did find this to be true, with the bra coming up a little small.

Designed specifically for runners, Shock Absorber claims its Ultimate Run Bra reduces bounce by up to 78%. We did find that the breasts held firmly in place, even during an intense interval session. The Y-cut back also fits nicely around the shoulder blades, which makes it really comfortable to wear.

The Ultimate Run Bra perhaps favors functionality over style, although it is available in a few different colors, including pink/purple and waterfall purple. The fabric is moisture-wicking and breathable and has a surprisingly silky feel. Plus, it’s available right up to a size 38G, making it a great option for those with large breasts.

Overall, Shock Absorber’s Ultimate Run Bra is supportive and comfortable, with two clasps and adjustable shoulder straps making it one of the best sports bras for running.

(Image credit: Future)

Adidas FastImpact Luxe Run The best sustainable sports bra for running Specifications Size range: 2XS-XL A-DD Material: 91% recycled polyester, 9% Elastane Wireless: Yes Front zip: No Care instructions: Machine wash cold delicate cycle. Remove pads before washing. Reasons to buy + Made from recycled materials + Flattering design Reasons to avoid - Tricky to get on - Shoulder straps have limited adjustability

The FastImpact Luxe from Adidas was one of the most unusual sports bras for running we tested. It pulls on over the head like a compression bra, but instead of a traditional hook and eye closure you’d get with an encapsulation bra, it has swan hooks on the elastic chest band and straps. This allows you to customize the fit and shape to how you want it.

We did find the FastImpact Luxe tricky to wriggle into, so this is perhaps not the easiest bra to get on for those with larger breasts. Other user reviews also cite difficulty figuring out how the bra works and adjusting it to the right size. Once it’s on, however, the breasts are held firmly in place and it’s an incredibly comfortable fit.

The material is probably where the FastImpact Luxe excels. Made from at least 60% recycled material, the bra has a sleek, lycra-like feel to it. It’s available in four colors – magic gray, orange, black and bright blue – and has a scoop neckline. Of all the bras we tested, this was one of the most flattering designs. We were also surprised to find that the fabric was quite moisture absorbing, and even the orange design left minimal sweat marks.

Overall, this is a quality bra with great support and has the added element of being made from sustainable materials. It can be difficult to get on, however, so if you prefer minimal faff, a traditional encapsulation style running bra might be better for you.

(Image credit: Future)

New Balance Fuel Bra The best sports bra for running for smaller breasts Specifications Size range: XS-XL Material: 77% recycled polyester, 23% spandex Wireless: Yes Front zip: No Care instructions: Machine wash Reasons to buy + Great for smaller chests + Budget friendly Reasons to avoid - You prefer built-in chest pads - You want high-impact support

The New Balance Fuel Bra provides medium-impact support, making it a great option for those with smaller breasts who don’t need the extra support that an encapsulation style bra provides. Those with larger breasts will want to stay clear, however, because while the bra promises to be a ‘no-bounce fit’, we didn’t find this to be true for bigger sizes.

The NB Fuel Bra pulls on over the head. Neither the band nor the straps can be adjusted, but we didn’t find this to be a problem with the overall fit. It does run slightly small, however, so we’d recommend sizing up. The fabric is extremely comfortable and uses New Balance’s wicking technology to ensure it’s fast-drying and sweat-absorbing. There are no seams, so it sits well under a tank top or t-shirt, and we didn’t experience any chaffing during our testing.

The bra comes in three colors – white, black and pink – and at $44.99, it’s one of the most affordable options we tested.

The NB Fuel Bra is a great option for those with smaller breasts who don’t need high-impact support, but those with a fuller cup size would be better off investing elsewhere.

How to choose the best sports bra for running

There are generally three different types of sports bra: compression, encapsulation and combination. Compression bras are suitable for low and medium impact sports such as yoga and strength training, and pull on over the head. Encapsulation bras, on the other hand, support each breast individually in a specifically designed and padded cup, and fasten at the back like a regular bra. Combination sports bras are a mixture of the two.

For high impact sports like running, a combination bra will provide the most support. For larger breasts, an underwire can provide additional support too.

“Adjustable shoulder straps are a great feature to look out for,” adds Jess Kitson, Brand Manager at Pocket Sport . “They offer additional support and help to ensure you feel comfortable and secure whilst working out. Wider straps will provide more support too.”

Sports bras should fit slightly tighter than a regular bra, but shouldn’t restrict your movement. A good test is if you can fit two fingers between the underband and your skin – this indicates that it’s the right fit. If there is too much space then the band may cause friction and chaffing. The fabric of the cup should also be smooth, so if there are wrinkles then it’s likely the sports bra is too big.

As a general rule, you should opt for the same size bra you typically wear. However, some bras can come up small, so it’s worth checking the retailer’s website for sizing advice.

According to Kathryn Pomfret, garment technologist at Pocket Sport, a simple test to check your sports bra fits correctly is to jump up and down. “Do you feel comfortable and do you still feel contained?” she says. “If not, check you’re wearing the right size, that your straps are firm, but not tight, and that your underband is not riding up. If it’s still not right, opt for a bra with more structure.”