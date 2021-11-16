Black Friday running leggings deals for women: Run in style with these discounts

The Black Friday running leggings deals have already begun, with plenty of fantastic discounts from top brands to help you look good while you workout.

However, great running leggings aren’t just about style - we need our workout clothes to work as hard as we do. Whether you’re a serious runner or have just started pounding the pavement, a good pair of running leggings can help you feel confident and comfortable on your run. Plus, the beauty of the best running leggings is that they’re versatile enough that you can use them for all sorts of exercise, from HIIT and cardio, to hiking and using the latest treadmill deals.

• Read more: Best yoga mats

Many running leggings are made with fast–drying, moisture–wicking fabrics or breathable materials that will help keep you cool while you work out. Some of the best running leggings can even provide compression and increase blood flow to the muscles. This can help reduce DOMS, keep your legs warm and protect you from the elements.

There are lots of good running leggings deals and discounts to be found, with major brands such as Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and Sweaty Betty often having sales. Some big brands have permanently discounted Outlet sections on their websites too. Read on to find out more about some of the best running leggings deals for you.

Today’s best running leggings deals

, now $52.99 at Under Armour Under Armour Women’s UA Performance Pants - was $70 , now $52.99 at Under Armour

Made with sweat wicking fabric, these running leggings have a draw cord waistband to keep them in place, and breathable features like internal air pockets and side snap panels.

, now $54.99 at at 90 Degree by Reflex Cold Gear High Waist Fleece Lined Legging - was $78 , now $54.99 at at 90 Degree by Reflex

Stay super cosy when running outdoors in these high waisted fleece lined running leggings, now on offer for $54.99 from $78.

, now $34.95 at Amazon Heathyoga Yoga Pants - was $39.95 , now $34.95 at Amazon

This two pack of multipurpose high waisted leggings with tummy control is a bestseller for good reason. Stylish and functional, get $5 off at Amazon now.

, now $14.99 at Amazon Vnnink Leggings for Women - was $32.99 , now $14.99 at Amazon

These ultra-stretchy leggings are $18 off at Amazon. Their skin-friendly material and non-see-through fit make them ideal for most workouts and yoga, and they feature a high waist and two pockets for convenience.

How to pick running leggings

Are you looking to buy the best running leggings to take your training to the next level? There are a few things to take into consideration:

Type of workout: If you’re a runner or fan of HIIT workouts that involve a lot of jumping around, you’ll definitely want to opt for some high waisted running leggings that are squat-proof and don’t slip down. For low impact exercise such as yoga, you might find that a looser fit suits you better.

Fit: There’s nothing more annoying than a pair of running leggings that you have to keep pulling up. A drawstring waistband can help keep the leggings from moving down your midsection during a run or workout.

Material: Breathable fabrics such as polyamide, nylon, elastane, bamboo, merino wool and ECONYL (recycled yarn made from old fishing nets and ocean plastics) are the best choice for clothing closest to the skin. These modern technical fabrics draw moisture and sweat away from the body and minimize rubbing or irritation.

Length: Choosing the right length for you is important. You don’t want running leggings bunching up at the ankles if you’re petite so a 7/8 length could be more suitable. Meanwhile, if you’re taller then you might want to buy a longer leg.

Pockets: Running or working out while holding your keys and phone in your sweaty hands is not ideal, so pockets can be a real game changer. Find leggings that have a side or back pocket for comfort.

Price: The phrase ‘buy cheap, buy twice” comes to mind here. You can get good value running leggings from as little as $20, but it’s worth spending a bit more so that you buy something that’s high quality. Bear in mind that workout gear needs a lot of washing, so you want something well made that can survive all those laundry runs!

• Read more: Exercise bike deals

Running leggings on sale

Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Taped Leggings Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Taped Leggings Best running leggings for petite or shorter women Length: 7/8 | Material: Nike Dri-FIT technology, polyester, elastane | Pockets: Yes | Color: Gypsy rose / black Sweat wicking material Great design Not entirely eco-friendly Bit tight for day wear

Nike has been in the business since the 60s, so it’s not surprising the fitness giant makes some of the highest performing technically designed sportswear. One of the key features of the Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Taped Legging is that they’re made from microfiber polyester that’s designed to move sweat away from the body to the fabric surface, where it evaporates. Essentially, you should be able to stay dry and comfortable when you exercise.

These brightly colored leggings are also 7/8 length, making them ideal for petite or shorter women (and ladies who prefer a bit of a gap between their sneakers and ankles). These stretchy, non-sheer running leggings come with two hidden pockets that are big enough for a phone and have a mid-rise waistband, so you can be confident they won’t slip down on a run or in a HIIT class.

Women’s UA Performance Pants at Under Armour deals

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour Women’s UA Performance Pants Best running leggings for low impact workouts Length: Standard fit | Material: Polyester, elastane | Pockets: Yes | Color: Black Soft material Breathable tech Sizing comes up short Basic design

Design–wise, the Women’s UA Performance Pants from Under Armour are a little more like jogging bottoms than leggings, but they do come with a sweat wicking fabric to keep you dry while running.

As they’re more of a relaxed fit, they would be well sorted to other exercises, including basketball, hockey and tennis. They have a drawcord waistband so they don’t slip down during exercise and use a 4-way stretch material for easy movement. With side snap panels at the calves for extra breathability, they also have internal air pockets to trap warmth. They come with open hand pockets as well.

Heathyoga Yoga Pants deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Heathyoga Yoga Pants Best running leggings for yoga Length: Standard fit | Material: Polyester, Spandex | Pockets : Yes | Color: Black / Wine Two pack Tummy control Might be too thick for hot days Slips a bit during cardio

The Heathyoga Yoga Pants are super soft and stretchy, making them a great option for slower exercise such as yoga, pilates and stretching. Both sides of these running leggings come with pockets (as well as an inner pocket for keys), and they also feature a tummy control high waistband.

Made with high quality, fast–drying sweat-wicking fabric and 4-way stretch technology, these running leggings deliver on breathability and function. They come with a 30-day full money-back warranty and are designed to be comfortable enough to wear all day, whether you’re working out or not.

90 Degree by Reflex Women’s Fitness Running Athletic Leggings deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

90 Degree by Reflex Women’s Fitness Running Athletic Leggings Best running leggings for people on a budget Length: Standard | Material: Polyester, Spandex | Pockets: No | Color: Etched camo black Great tummy control Very comfortable Quite long in the legs Online reviews mention bobbling after washes

If you want some cheap and cheerful running leggings, the 90 Degree by Reflex Women’s Fitness Running Athletic Leggings are a budget-friendly option. The high waistband is designed to give great tummy control and they should also be squat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about pulling them up during a HIIT workout.

These running leggings should be soft and stretchy. Meanwhile, they also feature a cool camo design that means they work well for daywear. Some onlines reviews mention that these leggings come up a bit small, so check the size guide on the website. Meanwhile, as with all cheaper products, the lifespan on these leggings likely won’t be as long as more pricey versions.

Cold Gear High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings deals

(Image credit: Cold Gear)

Fleece Lined Leggings Best running leggings for outdoor running Length: Standard | Material: Polyester, Spandex | Pockets: Yes | Colors: Rustic cognac, peppercorn, earthen red, ancho Chile, Mars haze, burnt raspberry, dragon’s breath, deep jade. Fleece lined Great value Sizing runs small Top seam at waist not as stretchy as rest of leggings

Made from a polyester and Spandex blend, the Cold Gear High Waist Fleece Lined Legging at 90 Degree by Reflex are designed to be as cosy as they are stretchy. The fleece insulation makes them a great choice for outdoor workouts such as running, hiking, ice skating and skiing.

The high waist works well for tummy control and they have a good bum-sculpting silhouette. These running leggings come in a wide variety of colorways, so if you like the fit, you can fill your workout wardrobe with one in every color! It seems that they tend to run a little small, so you might want to size up when you buy.