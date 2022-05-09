Whatafit Resistance Bands review

We found Whatafit’s resistance bands to be a good potential starter kit for beginners, before moving on to higher quality bands.

The Whatafit resistance bands 16-piece set features two types of resistance bands to try out: loop and tube. It also comes with a door anchor, two pouches, two handles, two ankle straps, and two manuals. These items help make this set the full package for anyone starting to use resistance bands for the first time.

The set costs around $30/£23, which is a a fairly good deal (for background, individual bands are often priced at around $14/£10.75). We're also big fans of the simple color-coding system, which makes it easy to pick up the correct resistance when you're in the middle of your workout.

Whatafit definitely creates some of the best resistance bands on the market, but they're not perfect. We knocked some points off our rating because of fiddly carabiner clips. And, despite the brand's claims, we don't think these bands are completely indestructible.

Here's what we made of them, after putting them through their paces.

Design

Whatafit’s resistance bands arrive in a large black box, covered in branding, with the color-coded resistance system on the back. The black travel pouches containing the bands have the Whatafit logo in white, and are easily opened by a drawstring. The accessories and resistance band loops come individually wrapped in needless plastic, which we would prefer to be recyclable or removed entirely for environmental reasons.

The resistance loops are made of latex and come in five colors: blue, yellow, red, purple, and black. They are two inches (5cm) wide and 12.4 inches (31.4cm) long, with a resistance range of 5lb/2.3kg to 40lb/18.1kg.

We like the smooth, bright colors and the way that the simple white branding across the bands was backed into the latex. As the resistance bands increase in level, they get slightly thicker to add resistance and durability, which is also a bonus. We do wish, however, that the bands could be purchased in various widths and we would prefer them to be textured – but these are not big issues.

Whatafit’s tube resistance bands are made of reinforced latex that is both hollow and flexible. Metal carabiners with reinforced links allow you to attach it to the door anchor or adjustable ankle weights, which can suit a variety of ankle sizes.

These bands have resistance levels that vary from x-light to x-heavy or 10lb/4.5kg to 50lb/22.7kg, which are stitched onto the relevant band at the carabiner attachment. These bands feel good to hold and set up, but do seem bulky in the travel pouch, which may be inconvenient for some customers.

How we tested

To test out the resistance bands, we performed 12 reps of each of the below exercises with a 30 second rest in between.

Upright row

Lunge

Shoulder press

Pull-through

Standing back row

Leg adductor

Abdominal crunch

Bent row

Squat

Standing chest press

During our test workouts we wore fitness leggings and a t-shirt, to examine how the bands fare against both material and bare skin.

Performance

Overall, we found that the loop resistance bands felt secure and mostly stayed in place, with some of the thinner bands at the lower end being more prone to rolling or slipping. The gradual increase in resistance level felt good and added a great burn to each exercise. There was no pinching or hair-pulling on our arms, including on those with sensitive skin.

With the tube bands we found that the handles provided, while comfortable, could feel awkward or slippery at times. The latex felt good quality and provided a decent burn to our workouts. When performing exercises such as squats, the tubes could feel a little uncomfortable, however. Unhooking and rehooking the carabiners, while helpful when customizing the resistance level, could be time-consuming to adjust.

We recommend that renters be wary of their doors when using the door anchor, to avoid door damage.

User reviews

Whatafit’s resistance bands can be found on their website, through their suppliers, and on Amazon. They are highly popular, having received over 7000 reviews on Amazon – over 5550 of which are five stars. Here’s what some customers have said about this 16-piece resistance band set:

“This product is perfect! I am using these bands to train the future of Air Force Special Warfare before they go off to join the elite special operations ranks. We used all of the bands in various ways to add resistance to help improve the numbers on their required tests. We gave these bands quite an intense workout, and they proved to be more than capable of handling the abuse.”

It is not all sunshine and rainbows, however, as some customers have found that the bands snap after a few uses:

“I purchased these bands approximately 8 months ago and had been relatively pleased with their performance. During my normal workout routine, I had the red band break at the handle and the loose end whacked me on the shoulder. I did not incur an injury but I was not happy. There was no warning and no visible sign of problems before it broke loose.

UPDATE: The Seller reached out to me after I posted my review above and offered to refund my money and send me out a replacement. So far so good since then, but please be aware.”

Snapping can happen to any resistance bands that are old, worn or used incorrectly, so make sure you carefully inspect each one before use to prevent injury. Should you experience premature snapping, Whatafit’s bands have a two-year warranty that their customer service team is very quick and efficient at implementing.

Verdict

If you would like to diversify your workouts and want to pick up a comprehensive starter kit that includes multiple types of bands, Whatafit resistance bands could be right for you. This affordable and easy-to-use set is perfect for at-home use. If you do take the plunge, these bands should last up to a year with regular use.

Overall we loved the colorful, simple design and gradual increase in resistance level. The workouts detailed in the leaflets are full of excellent ideas to add to your weekly workout routine. We do recommend being careful and following safety procedures, however, especially if you live in rented accommodation.

Alternatives

Whatafit’s resistance bands may not be for everyone, but there are plenty of other options to choose from. Whatafit does plenty of other workout sets and pieces, including their Booty Workout Bands ; these are perfect for those looking to work and sculpt their lower half.