Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands review

Available in both a single and multipack, Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands are praised for their effective design, fast delivery, and affordable price. Resistance bands are designed to work the entire body and can hone in on specific muscle groups during certain types of workouts.

Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands: Key specs Material: TPE plastic Width of bands: 11.81 x 1.97 inches Number in pack: Single, multipacks available Tension range (in lbs): N/A Other accessories: Free exercise booklet

In the world of resistance bands, there are typically three types of bands; straight, loop, and tube resistance bands. Straight resistance bands are the most basic type and are considered better for stretching and recovery work rather than resistance training. Tube bands are the most durable type of band and are the best for strength work. Looped bands, like Meglio’s, are basic and suitable for a range of strength and stretching exercises.

Looped resistance bands are a portable and accessible option for working out. Whether you are at the gym or doing a set at home, they could be a great way to try something new and push yourself. The price of looped bands is often around $14 or less for an individual band or $30 for a set of four or five. Meglio’s set of Latex-Free Resistance Bands costs around $7 for a single and around $14 for a set of four. It is possible to get a 20% veteran or key worker discount or a 10% student discount with valid identification.

If you are curious about trying resistance bands for yourself, we recommend testing them out at a gym with an experienced professional first before letting your wallet take the plunge. However, if you are ready to dive into the world of resistance bands, Meglio could be an excellent option for you. We discuss the specifics of Meglio’s Latex-Free Resistance Bands and their effectiveness in detail down below.

Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands: Design

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands are manufactured with TPE, or thermoplastic elastomer, a recyclable material that is an excellent alternative for fitness fans with latex allergies or sensitive skin. The TPE has no smell, unlike with some latex resistance bands, and is textured to keep slips to a minimum during your workout.

This looped style of band does not have a seam or integrated handle, making them less prone to snapping but tying them to anchors is a little trickier. Meglio’s bands are color-coordinated and labeled to let you know exactly what resistance you are getting without any fuss, with levels ranging from light to xx heavy. These bands are simple and lightweight in their design, providing a clean and effective addition to any strength workout or recovery session.

Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands: Performance

To test these fitness bands, we used both the basic move set booklet that came with the bands and additional upper body moves. We chose to wear both leggings and t-shirts to test the band’s effectiveness on fitness clothing as well as bare skin. For the steps, we walked a total of 100 steps and did three sets of 10 reps for the other moves. The free booklet that comes with Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands suggests trying to walk, squat, plank, and clamshell and provides a link to their blog for more exercises.

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

For these lower body workouts, the Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands did an excellent job of staying put and feeling secure. Even when taking bigger steps while walking or doing wide squats, we found that the band was both comfortable and secure. Having this band on our side while doing the plank and clamshell added a welcome challenge and helped us feel the burn. One thing we did wish, however, is that the band was slightly wider when doing moves like the clamshell.

Once those were done, we moved on to some upper body workouts. For this, we performed the rear shoulder squeeze, lateral pulldowns, tricep pulldowns, and bicep curls. Throughout performing our sets, we did not experience any pulling of our arm hairs, discomfort, or slipping. Sensitive skin was not affected and was not left with any sort of odor or residue. Once the workout was complete, the white writing of the logo and resistance level had started to flake slightly.

Overall, the Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands in the medium strength did a great job at activating our muscle groups and being both comfortable and secure throughout our workout.

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

Meglio Latex Free Resistance Bands: User reviews

I got those bands to use during my covid-garden workouts. I usually do HIIT and kettlebell classes at the gym. I was concerned that these bands would not offer me enough resistance, as I regularly use 20 and 24kg kettlebells but I am really pleased with the loops. Used properly and slowly they offer plenty of resistance and now I've got over my initial fear of the loops snapping in my face they provide a great addition to my workout. Giving my brain a workout too as I think up new exercises! Meglio customer

The Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands are a hit according to the site's customer reviews. Scoring an average of 4.9 stars out of five across 55 reviews, customers love the quick delivery service, the quality of the bands themselves, and the affordable price. Multiple customers who are physios or run fitness classes recommend them and let clients use them during sessions.

Negative reviews are few and far between, with a couple of customers finding that the bands have snapped during use, but this can happen with any band that is too old, worn, or used incorrectly.

Should you buy the Meglio Latex Free Resistance Bands?

No matter your fitness level, Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands could help you level up your workouts. We love the affordability and fast delivery of these bands as well as the overall design. The textured material was excellent as staying put during workouts while feeling soft on sensitive skin.

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

If this product isn't for you

If you find that the Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands are not right for you, there are plenty of other styles and brands out there to choose from. If you prefer having a range of widths in your band arsenal, we recommend trying the Draper's Strength Resistance Bands, which are affordable, sold as sets or singles, and perfect for beginners while offering a range of widths.

However, if you are someone who would prefer to focus on strength training or more advanced training styles, Whatafit Resistance Bands may be more suitable for you.