TRX Strength Bands review

TRX Strength Bands seem like an affordable way to work out but they are not as effective as they claim to be.

Sold individually or as a set of four, TRXs Strength Bands are designed to help you up the intensity of your workouts without any extra equipment. With resistance bands like these, it is possible to help activate specific muscle groups and feel the burn during a set. Resistance bands typically come in three types - straight, loop, and tube. Looped resistance bands like TRX’s model are seamless bands that are typically used for both stretching and strength exercises. They typically come in a range of resistance levels and can be sold as multipacks. In TRX’s case, their Strength Bands can be sold individually or as a set of four with resistance levels varying between x-lite and heavy. Resistance bands are designed to be compact, lightweight, and portable, making them a great addition to any gym bag or home gym.

TRX Strength Bands: Key specs Material: Rubber latex Width of bands: 2.95 inches Number in pack: One Tension range: 10-50 lbs Other accessories: None

In terms of price, most individual resistance bands cost around $14 or less while multipacks tend to cost around $30. TRX sells their resistance bands at $3.95 for a single and $14.95 for a set of four, making them an affordable way to try bands out. It is possible to get a discount by waiting for a seasonal sale or by using their first responder, military, or student discounts, which can be redeemed with a relevant form of identification. No matter which you buy, TRX donates $0.15 of your purchase to a cause of your choice. Currently, those causes are Miracles For Kids, Team Red, White, and Blue, and Breast Cancer Awareness.

TRX’s Strength Bands are a durable and affordable way to get into using resistance bands as part of your daily routine. If you want to add them to your workouts, TRX may be a good option for you. We break down the design and performance of TRX’s Strength Bands down below.

TRX Strength Bands: Design

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

In terms of design, TRX Strength Bands are seamlessly looped bands in four colors and resistance levels. 100% natural latex is used to create these bands, which is not the best for those with allergies. These bands are on the thin side but are still very stretchable and have a decent width. We wish that the latex surface was thicker and more textured, but do appreciate that TRX’s logo and the resistance level are baked into the latex, meaning that they should not crack or flake off over time.

We were pleased to receive the bands promptly and that the design was clean, simple, and colorful. In terms of length, the bands are around 12 inches long, making them a decent length for most moves and sets. Light bands such as the one we tested would be best for stretching, rehabilitation, and mobility work whereas the heavier ones could be better for strength training.

TRX Strength Bands: Performance

To test the TRX Strength Band, we chose to wear both leggings and t-shirts to test its effectiveness on clothing and bare skin. For the steps, we walked a total of 100 steps and did three sets of 10 reps for both upper and lower body moves. We chose to perform walks, squats, planks, and the clamshell for the lower body portion and the rear shoulder squeeze, lateral pulldowns, tricep pulldowns, and bicep curls for the upper body portion.

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

Immediately upon starting the lower body set, we experienced rolling and slipping issues. It was hard to go more than a couple of reps without having to adjust or pick up. While the latex band can stretch very far and feel comfortable doing so, it is hard to reach that point due to the slipping.

Things did improve when we moved on to the upper body set. For moves that required you to hold the band in your fists, such as the tricep pulldowns and bicep curls, it added a welcome burn and felt comfortable throughout. However, it still rolled and became uncomfortable during the rear shoulder squeeze and lateral pulldowns.

Overall, this band has potential, but the latex material lets it down. We like the width and stretchable nature of it, but think that latex could be thicker and textured to prevent slipping. The delivery was fast and the resistance level is good for both beginners and those looking to stretch their body, but getting frustrated due to constant readjustment is counterintuitive. We would suggest trying the lower-end bands if you intend to perform stretches or rehabilitation that requires you to hold the band in your fist rather than for hands-free movement or training.

TRX Strength Bands: User reviews

According to TRX’s website, there are a total of 118 reviews of their Strength Bands. 93 of those are five stars and 10 of them rated the bands one star. Those who like the TRX Strength Bands like the quality of the material and the resistance levels provided. However, multiple users cited that these bands would tend to roll up while in use or were not resistant enough. This is in line with our experience using the Strength Bands; a thicker more textured material could help remedy the rolling and bunching issue.

The bands are very reasonably priced however they do roll off while doing leg exercises, this reason I give them 4 stars. TRX Customer

Should you buy TRX Strength Bands?

(Image credit: Chloe Page)

Overall, we found that TRX Strength Bands were not as effective as other brands that we have reviewed before. While we love the vibrant colors, charitable donations, and affordable price point, the material is not the best. If the material used was a thicker, textured, non-latex alternative then these bands would be an effective choice. However, constant bunching and rolling take a workout from a joy to a chore, which is counter-intuitive.

If this product isn’t for you

If you find that the TRX’s Strength Bands are not quite right for your gym bag, there are plenty of other styles and brands to consider. If you prefer having non-latex resistance in your band arsenal, we recommend trying Meglio Latex-Free Resistance Bands, which are affordable and perfect for beginners. We would recommend the Mirafit resistance bands for those looking to push themselves and get those gains. Mirafit offers resistance bands in a range of widths made of heavy-duty, non-snap natural latex that can be purchased as a multipack.