Mobvoi Home Treadmill Review

The Mobvoi Home Treadmill is a super-compact, budget-conscious option if you want to flip between under-desk walking and a more traditional treadmill experience.

If you’re in the market for a space-savvy and affordable treadmill that doesn’t compromise on quality, the Mobvoi Home Treadmill is a solid bet at a fittingly solid cost of under USD $379.99.

Mobvoi has joined the treadmill rat race by designing a simple, well-made, and foldable model that converts from an under-desk walking treadmill to one that you can run on. It’s designed to switch using a simple flip of its riser (the bar in front of you that usually displays a screen) and features an attachable phone holder and handlebars to transform into a more traditional-looking treadmill.

Specs Dimensions: 42 x 49 x 27 inches, folding size 4.4 x 49 x 27 inches Weight: 74.96 lbs Tread belt size: 16 x 40 inches Max user weight: 265 lbs Display: LED touchscreen Speed: 0-12 km/h Incline: Fixed 0% Warranty: Limited 1-year warranty Workouts: None Other features: Bluetooth connectivity, foldable, safety key, remote control Decibel rating: 65 dB

If you’re wondering how this model compares to some of the best treadmills (opens in new tab), you might be surprised to find that the low price doesn’t mean you’re compromising on quality. While you won’t be marveling at a range of high-tech features, the model does boast built-in Bluetooth connectivity, basic metric tracking, and an LED touchscreen with touch speed controls. We really enjoyed how smoothly the tread itself rotated – which isn’t always the case with cheaper models – and it was whisper quiet, too.

Find some of the best running watches (opens in new tab)to track your next run, or read on to discover if this bit of kit is the right fit for you.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Set up and usability (4.5/5)

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

Setting up pieces of fitness kit from home can involve a lot of grunting, maneuvering, and frustrated glances at the instruction manual – but not with this treadmill. Mobvoi clearly wants its customers to spend less time faffing and more time moving, and this model is designed to reflect just that.

The home treadmill is pretty much ready to go right out of the packaging and requires a quick plug-in and flick of the switch to kickstart walking mode. It has wheels at the front to swiftly position the treadmill under your desk for space and ease, and we liked that there were minimal parts to build so you didn’t feel as though you were about to embark on a game of Tetris.

If you did want to set up for a run, you’ve only got two handlebars and a phone holder to set up. We found the instructions for this a little confusing, but it does include a diagram if you’re at a total loss.

To lift the riser, all you need to do is pull the lever on the side of the machine to flip it into position. From here, you can screw the phone holder to the top of the riser, and the handlebars into both sides. The handlebars proved a little tricky to fit, but once secured, you have a crisp LED touchscreen display in front of you to play with and a safety key to clip in on the underside of the riser.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Design and display (3.5/5)

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

The Mobvoi Home Treadmill feels surprisingly sturdy, considering its compact design of 42" / 49” / 27" and folding size 4.4” / 49” / 27”. It’s sleek and understated, with the clean LED screen displaying an on/off button and an easy-to-navigate 0-12 km/h speed range spread across the panel, spanning the length of the riser. The second screen is a neat addition and sits on the front right corner of the base, where you can view basic metrics like calories, distance, time, and speed which interchange at regular intervals.

The treadmill feels slim at 27” wide, making it a perfect choice for anyone looking to install it under a desk for work. The riser and handlebars can also be quickly folded down to allow for the transition from treadmill to walking pad.

This machine doesn’t feel imposing in small spaces but also isn’t too cramped to stand on, either. You can clearly tell it’s designed to slot discreetly into a home or office space, or unsuspectingly underneath a desk. The tread belt itself feels a bit thin underfoot but is designed well and runs smoothly, without the jerking motion sometimes present in cheaper treadmill models.

The tread belt measures 16” x 40” and doesn’t give you the feeling of panic that you’re going to ping off the back at a moment's notice.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Features (3.0/5)

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

You get the basics that a treadmill can offer here, but there are no flashy gimmicks or high-tech specs. Where this treadmill excels is in simplicity itself. You can quickly switch between an under-desk walking treadmill to a more traditional-looking machine in a flash. If you’re not too bothered about the handlebars, then all you need to do is lift or fold the riser. Fixing the handlebars themselves is a little more time-consuming, however, and we found the screws were also a little fiddly. The phone holder is handy and allows your phone to sit horizontally. You can also easily connect to the Bluetooth speaker, which sits discreetly on the base of the treadmill.

The maximum speed in walking mode is 4 km/h, and the top speed for running is 12 km/h. This did feel limited, and anyone looking to really break a sweat might find this top speed too slow. Otherwise, we can’t fault the available features. The touchscreen speed controls worked well, the handy real-time metrics flitted between different stats as we moved, and the remote was intuitive so you didn’t find yourself jabbing at the buttons in frustration.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Performance (4.0/5)

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

Mobvoi markets this model as having a five-layer belt and 2.25 HP quiet motor, and we were impressed with the noise of the Mobvoi, or lack thereof, which was more of a gentle purr than a cry for help.

Smaller treadmills can sometimes feel confined and fragile, but we felt secure on this model. The speed transitions are smooth, and the machine doesn’t feel stuttery or clunky. You can lengthen your stride quite comfortably, which is sometimes nerve-racking on shorter running belts, but we’d advise anyone planning on purchasing the Mobvoi to check the specifications first. For anyone who is of heavier build, or has a longer running stride, it would feel quite narrow, and the belt is shorter than standard gym treadmills.

While the top speed won’t be getting you any PBs, you can still get a good enough run and save some money while you’re at it. This tread belt could have potentially withstood a little more footfall, but not much, and while it felt cushioned it didn’t feel as though there was much shock absorption for your foot strike.

The sound and volume quality of the Bluetooth speakers were impressive – perfect for a stroll or an up-tempo run – and the connection showed up and synced without a hitch.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Value for money (4.5/5)

We reckon this is a steal if you’re looking for the basics. Affordable doesn’t mean completely giving up on quality, and Mobvoi has proved this is possible.

Reviews of the machine are favorable too, with the model netting 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon. People praise the folding mechanism and low price point of the machine, but some users have complained that the weight makes it difficult to move around.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Verdict

If your goal is to increase your daily step count or ease into a gentle run, you can save money and space by going for the Mobvoi model. The brand is well-respected, and it feels as though this is a perfect solution for those who want to benefit from the very basics of a treadmill. However, keen runners might want to invest a little more.

If this product isn't for you

If you’re considering a treadmill souped-up on high-tech features, read our NordicTrack Commercial 2950 review (opens in new tab) to see if you think it would be a sound investment. Not only does it monitor heart rate, but it also provides a wealth of preset workouts, incline and decline capabilities, plus 30 days of free iFit subscription upon purchase. It will set you back, however.

The Horizon Fitness T101 (opens in new tab) is a budget-conscious option if you still want more from your treadmill than basic metrics. This model offers 30 inbuilt workouts, Bluetooth speakers, a headphone jack, and heart rate monitoring – all for an affordable price.

How we tested the Mobvoi Home Treadmill

We tested all under desk treadmills at home or in our purpose-built testing center and scored them from 1-5 across the following criteria:

Set up and usability

Design and display

Features

Performance

Value for money

For all models, we tested folded and unfolded so that we could fully utilize the kit in both walking and running mode. We also tested the minimum and maximum speed controls alongside any available metric tracking, preset workouts, and memberships or apps that support them.

This treadmill’s MSRP is $449.99/ £429.99 – although you can now snatch this up for less directly via the Mobvoi website. It’s the perfect home office addition if you can live without flash accessories.