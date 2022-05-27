WalkingPad C2 Review

The WalkingPad C2 is designed as a space-saving, intuitive user experience – but it could have a little way to go until it meets the needs of its customers.

You’ll be glad to know that the WalkingPad C2 (just about) does the job if you’re looking for a foldable under-desk walking treadmill to pop out at home or in the office. However, we found it a little wanting when it came to usability.

The treadmill unfolds the same way you’d open a book and snaps into place (quite unnervingly) with a loud click. We liked the simplicity of the design – the treadmill is sleek and stylish, with a small screen located at the front displaying your live metrics.

Specs Dimensions: 32.5 x 21.5 x 5 inches Weight: 62 lbs Tread belt size: 47 x 16.5 inches Max user weight: 220 lbs Display: LED Speed: 0-6 km/h Warranty: 1-year warranty Workouts: Available via the KS Fit app Other features: Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, KS Fit app, motion footfall sensors. Decibel reading: 45 dB

It’s ready to go straight out of the packaging and only requires plugging in at the wall to get started, which we found super convenient. The machine is designed to work in two modes, manual and automatic. The automatic setting is positioned as the star of the show, promising to respond and adjust intuitively to the user's pace and footfall. We found, however, that it just wasn’t as intuitive as we’d hoped.

Can this model still clinch it as a contender for best treadmill (opens in new tab) for walking? Read our full review to get the lowdown on the C2 model.

WalkingPad C2: Set up and usability (3.5/5)

(Image credit: Future)

You can roll the C2 out from under the sofa and clock up some lunchtime steps in a heartbeat, which is an extremely attractive feature that the company has nailed.

The C2 is a compact piece of kit and transforms in one maneuver by simply unfolding the machine and clicking it into place. You need only roll it into position, plug it in and switch it on. We found it stiff to unfold on the first go, and clicking it into place felt more like a concerningly loud snap, but it was otherwise easy to set up.

With dimensions of 32.5”/ 21.5”/ 5”and a net weight of 62 lbs, we found you could transport the walking pad with ease when using the front rollers. However, it takes some care as the belt can fold in on itself when lifted.

The model comes with a remote that features a power button, speed controls, and the option to switch between two modes – manual (controlled by you) and automatic (controlled by the treadmill).

WalkingPad C2: Design and display (4.0/5)

You could happily slot this walking pad into any setting, and it would look stylish and unassuming. It’s streamlined and elegant (almost robot-like) with a robust frame that feels sturdy and secure. The model sits close to the ground as if you’re walking on the floor itself, and the low-set design helps to reduce noise alongside a brushless motor. At top speed, the C2 emits a soft hum and averages 45 dB.

You can’t feel the join in the center of the walking pad, which is down to the belt cushioning, and we liked this as it didn’t feel thin or cheap. We really liked the length of the model too, with belt dimensions of 47”/ 16.5” giving us plenty of room to lengthen our stride.

The touchscreen LED display sits across the front of the walking pad and provides real-time metrics like calories, distance, speed, steps, and time. You can then control which metrics you see using the KS Fit app (opens in new tab) (Kingsmith is the name of the company that produces the machine, hence why it's called the 'KS' fit app). The model comes with a handy remote which allows you to turn the machine on and off, switch between automatic and manual settings, and control your speed.

The big selling point for this model is the automated user mode. Kingsmith has designed this walking pad to be an intuitive and fuss-free walking experience by creating manual and automatic settings. The automatic mode uses pressure detection sensors to detect footfall and pace, adjusting as necessary on its own.

The idea is that three walking zones determine how the machine responds. Zone 1 is designed to produce acceleration when you stand at the front of the tread belt, the middle zone keeps you moving at a constant speed, and the back of the belt is designed for deceleration. However, this didn't always work smoothly when we were on the machine, which meant that we didn't get much use of out this feature.

WalkingPad C2: Features (3.0/5)

(Image credit: Future)

As well as manual and automated usability, the other main feature of this model is access to the KS Fit app. The app is available for both Android and IOS users and allows you to set weekly walking goals, control your speed, and sync with other health apps to maximize access to workout and fitness data.

When you first download the app, you’ll be asked to sync your machine. Once added, you can browse different weekly targets and goals to keep you motivated (such as the 21-day walking challenge) and use it as your control center.

However, we found the app both overly basic and confusing. The preset fitness options are really limited (which isn’t surprising considering this model is marketed as a walking treadmill), and it also took us a while to work out how to set it up.

WalkingPad C2: Performance (3.0/5)

(Image credit: Future)

In manual mode, we had no issues at all with this walking pad. The speed jumps up by 0.5 km/h, but the transitions still feel smooth and there’s plenty of space to walk. Max speed is limited to only 6 km/h, yet still somehow feels pacey, though be prepared to reach a jog at best. The belt feels comfortable underfoot and offers decent enough grip, but the chunky sides of the walking pad make it feel narrow, and without any handlebars to rely on you do feel unsupported.

We found the supposed star of the show – automated mode – a little less user-friendly in reality. The treadmill didn’t seem to respond at all quickly to our footfall and instead kept speeding up – this made it hard to step to the back of the treadmill and decelerate, without feeling as though we were about to shoot off the back. Several times we resorted to jumping off the treadmill to bring it to a stop altogether.

At lower speeds, there is time to transition your weight forwards and backwards to kickstart the sensor, but this was harder to do at the top end of the speed range. We expected to feel less panicked, considering the length of the belt. However, Kingsmith has included overload protection, automated standby mode and child lock to make this model as safe as possible – although there is no safety key to attach to.

We felt the app had a little way to go before it could compete with others of its kind, although it did connect easily, and it’s helpful having visual metrics displayed on your phone. If you’re just looking to clock up some extra steps, the app capabilities might be the least of your worries. The ratings on the app were also pretty poor, and many users reported issues with syncing, so it might be better to cut your losses and just use it as a remote control.

WalkingPad C2: Value for money (3.0/5)

What walking pads lack in workout capabilities, they certainly make up for in price. This model does feel quite expensive though, considering the big sell is the app and automated mode – both of which need some work.

Reviews of the product are broadly favorable though, with customers giving the machine 4 out of five stars on Amazon. Most people praise the compact design of the treadmill, but a few people complain that the power button and accompanying remote were defective. We actually suspect that these complaints are a direct result of the machine being hard to use – it's genuinely difficult to navigate the on/ off switches at times, because of the confusing instructions.

WalkingPad C2: Verdict

There’s certainly room for improvement with this model. We'd probably recommend that you opt for something more sturdy and substantial, like the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 (opens in new tab), if you're looking to increase your steps at home. However, we can't deny that the machine looks stylish and it's the most compact option that we tested.

If this product isn’t for you

We loved the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill, (opens in new tab) which retails cheaper and comes fitted with Bluetooth speakers, the Kinomap fitness app, an adjustable tablet and smartphone holder, plus top speeds of 8 km/h.

If you’ve got a bit of cash to flash, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 (opens in new tab) is a firm favorite of ours. It provides you with advanced fitness metrics and plenty of preset workouts to choose from, as well as a 30-day free iFit subscription and Bluetooth speakers.

How we tested the Kingsmith WalkingPad C2

We tested all under-desk walking treadmills at home or in our purpose-built testing center and scored them from 1-5 across the following criteria:

Set up and usability

Design and display

Features

Performance

Value for money

For all models, we tested folded and unfolded so that we could fully utilize the kit in both walking and running mode. We also tested the minimum and maximum speed controls alongside any available metric tracking, preset workouts, and memberships or apps that support them.

The MSRP for the C2 is $599/ £479.42, but you can find cheaper deals by purchasing directly from their website.