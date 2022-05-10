Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill Review

If you’re seeking quality and simplicity in equal measures, we think the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill can do the job and save you some cash. It’s user-friendly and comes with some neat features, too.

The Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill is a steal if you’re looking for a quality home or office under-desk walking treadmill that doesn’t cost a fortune.

The two main reasons to purchase this model are price and space; it measures just 41.3” x 58.7” x 26.2” when fully set up. It also comes with a very low price tag (around £250/ $250) so it really can’t do much wrong in our eyes.

Specs Dimensions: 41.3”/ 58.7”/ 26.2”, folded 4.3”/ 58.7”/ 26.2”

Weight: 71.4 lbs

Tread belt size: 44.1” x 15.7”

Max user weight: 264.6 lbs

Display: LCD

Speed: 0-8 km/h

Incline: Fixed 0%

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Workouts: 6 preset programs

Other features: Bluetooth connectivity and speakers, Kinomap app – social media compatible, adjustable tablet shelf, wearable remote control, LCD screen.

Decibel reading: 57.5 dB

The belt is long enough to both walk and jog on, and the riser (the bar in front of you that usually displays a screen and handlebars) lifts to transform from a compact walking pad into a treadmill.

We really enjoyed how simple this was to set up – everything felt like it could be slotted and clicked into place with minimal DIY know-how. You can easily knock off for your lunch break and roll this out for a lunchtime stroll without having to master bolts, screws, or instruction manuals. You also have the added bonus of a fitness app and Bluetooth for your music. What’s not to love?

We reckon this could be up there as one of the best under desk treadmills, and we found ourselves won over by the easy set-up and navigation of its key features.

Set up and usability

Set up and usability score: 4.0/5

Once you’ve taken the machine out of its packaging it really only requires plugging in, meaning you can comfortably set it up in under 15 minutes. If you plan to use the treadmill in running mode, the riser quickly flips up into place – from here, you can slot the tablet holder into the metal attachment on the riser in front of you. The treadmill comes with a remote control that snaps onto your wrist like a watch and controls basic functions such as speed, mode, and programming.

The Task 2.0 turns on with a flick of the switch, and the LCD screen on the front of the treadmill base lights up once switched on. It then flits between calories, speed, distance, and time, and you can preset your workout modes before hitting start.

The third-party Kinomap app can be downloaded to your phone, which will allow you to track distance, time and speed, and you can also swiftly connect to the in-built Bluetooth speakers if you want to play music through the treadmill. This model also includes a safety key that you can clip to the riser if you decide to take your training up a notch in intensity.

Overall, setting up this treadmill was really simple, and we were up and running (in more ways than one) in no time.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and display

Design and display score: 4.0/5

The Bluefin Fitness treadmill is designed to be uncomplicated. It features an LED screen display (located on the front of the base), in-built Bluetooth speakers and a tablet holder for your device. There’s really no need to peruse the instructions, which (let’s be honest) is a big tick.

The belt itself is super slim, with width dimensions of 44.1”/112cm x 15.7”/39.9cm, and we liked how compact this model felt. You can easily slide it underneath a desk, or into the corner of your bedroom, without it feeling intrusive. It does feel a little narrow, but it’s long enough to stretch your legs without hitting the back of the treadmill in a blind panic.

If you want to switch into running mode, the riser flips up with a satisfying click and doesn’t feel dissimilar to the safety bar on a theme park ride. You don’t get the feeling of a gym treadmill with this model though, for this very reason. The riser forms a loop over the tread belt itself, rather than sitting further towards the front with the handlebars on either side, which cuts into the space available on the treadmill.

We thought the remote design was a lovely touch, giving you fuss-free and hands-free control of programming, mode, and speed.

Features

Features score: 3.5/5

There are six preset programs for you to choose from, but we found these were all pretty similar. The top speed of this treadmill is only 8km/h, so the programs essentially just offer different speed intervals between 1km/h and 8km/h that change after certain periods. Still, it’s good to have the option if you’re a beginner and unsure where to start.

The treadmill has an option to preset goals such as calories, time, distance, and speed so that you can lock these in before working out. However, you can only preset one option at a time, rather than set multiple goals across all metrics.

The Kinomap app can easily be downloaded to Android and IOS and allows you to connect directly with the machine and the Health app on the iPhone. You can create your profile and set some goals here too, as well as track your metrics during training.

You get a 14-day free subscription when you first sign up. We really liked the usability of the app, with plenty of training options and badges to be earned. However, not everything was relevant, as it works with many different brands of treadmills that aren’t specific to Bluefin. You do have your basic metrics covered though, and it is helpful to have live stats and your own fitness dashboard available.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Performance score: 3.5/5

There’s not much to dislike about this treadmill. We found the preset workouts were easy enough to program using the remote (you can simply flick through from one to six and select your option), and we could also set some metric goals before hitting the start button, too. We found that our smartphone (the iPhone X) connected instantly to Bluetooth, although it isn’t clear from the instruction manual what the Bluetooth connection name actually is. Once connected though, the sound quality was clear, and you could pump out some decent volume.

The treadmill itself runs smoothly (rather than juddering along), and the tread belt feels comfortable underfoot. The top speed of 8 km/h is a bit of a let-down, but if you’re looking primarily for something compact to slot under your desk for a lunchtime walk – you won’t be disappointed.

This treadmill could also be problematic for anyone heavier or tall, as the belt is narrow with thick sides taking up much-needed belt space. The riser also cuts into the length of the tread belt, which limits how far forward you can walk. The design could do with a little tweaking, as we also found the tablet holder sat flat, rather than upright, which meant looking down in order to watch anything on your tablet or smartphone.

Value for money

Value for money score: 4.0/5

We reckon you’re on to a winner if the aim of the game is to up your step count. This is a super affordable walking pad that requires no gimmicks to get the job done.

Verdict

If you’re sure you only need a solution for at-home or in-office walking, then yes – invest. This model looks great and requires absolutely no messing around when putting it together. Having a fitness app (albeit via a third party), Bluetooth connectivity, and preset workout selections really creates value at this price.

However, the max speed is slow, so be sure a running treadmill isn’t what you’re after before you purchase. We highly recommend this model if you’re on a cash-saving mission and low on storage.

If this product isn’t for you

The Mobvoi Home Treadmill is a similar size and only slightly more expensive, but hits up to 7.5m(12 km)/h in speed. It looks like a more typical treadmill, with an LED dashboard display, Bluetooth speakers, and a phone holder. It’s a top pick for anyone who wants more freedom with speed without spending too much.

If you’re got some dough to spend, the NordicTrack X22i will get your pulse racing. You can monitor advanced metrics on a beautiful display, and pick from 40 preset workouts that are GPS tracked to mimic life-like routes. You also get a 30-day free iFit subscription upon purchase, but it will cost you for a full membership.

How we tested the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill

We tested all under-desk treadmills at home or in our purpose-built testing center and scored them from 1-5 across the following criteria:

Set-up and usability

Design and display

Features

Performance

Value for money

For all models, we tested folded and unfolded so that we could fully utilize the kit in both walking and running mode. We also tested the minimum and maximum speed controls alongside any available metric tracking, preset workouts, and memberships or apps that support them.

This tread’s MSRP is $379/ £274 when purchased directly from the Bluefin website. This is a great solution for those on a space-saving budget-conscious mission.