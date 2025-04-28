The Mariana Trench is home to some weird deep sea fish, and they all have the same, unique mutations

News
By published

Deep-sea fish adapt to some of the most extreme conditions on Earth. New research analyzing their evolution finds the same mutation across fish species that have evolved on separate timelines — alongside human-made pollutants contaminating the deep sea.

Illustration of the earth and its oceans with different deep sea species that surround it,
Scientists sampled fish living in the Pacific's Mariana Trench and trenches in the Indian Ocean. (Image credit: Han Xu et al. (2025) Evolution and genetic adaptation of fishes to the deep sea. Cell, Volume 188, Issue 5, 1393 - 1408.e13. Retrieved from: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2025.01.002 (CC BY 4.0))

Fish that survive in extreme deep-sea environments have developed the same genetic mutation despite evolving separately and at different times, researchers say.

The scientists also found industrial chemicals in fish and in the ground in the Mariana Trench, meaning human-made pollutants can reach some of the deepest environments on Earth.

Deep-sea fish have developed unique adaptations to survive extreme pressure, low temperatures and almost complete darkness. These species adapt to extreme conditions through unique skeletal structures, altered circadian rhythms and either vision that's extremely fine-tuned for low light, or are reliant on non-visual senses.

In a new study, published March 6 in the journal Cell, researchers analyzed the DNA of 11 fishes, including snailfish, cusk-eels and lizardfish that live in the hadal zone — the region about 19,700 feet (6,000 meters) deep and below — to better understand how they evolved under such extreme conditions.

The researchers used crewed submarines and remotely operated vehicles to collect samples from about 3,900 to 25,300 feet (1,200 to 7,700 m) below the water's surface, in the Mariana Trench in the Pacific and other trenches in the Indian Ocean.

Tracing the evolution of deep-sea fishes, the researchers' analysis revealed that the eight lineages of fish species studied entered the deep-sea environment at different times: The earliest likely entered the deep sea in the early Cretaceous period (about 145 million years ago), while others reached it during the Paleogene (66 million to 23 million years ago), and some species as recently as the Neogene period (23 million to 2.6 million years ago).

Despite different timelines for making the deep sea their home, all the fishes studied living below 9,800 feet (3,000 m) showed the same type of mutation in the Rtf1 gene, which controls how DNA is coded and expressed. This mutation occurred at least nine times across deep-sea fish lineages below 9,800 feet, study author Kun Wang, an ecologist at Northwestern Polytechnical University, told Live Science in an email.

This means all these fishes developed the same mutation separately, as a result of the same deep-sea environment, rather than as the result of a shared evolutionary ancestor — showing just how strongly deep-sea conditions shape these species' biology.

Related: How deep is the Mariana Trench?

"This study shows that deep-sea fishes, despite originating from very different branches of the fish tree of life, have evolved similar genetic adaptations to survive the harsh environment of the deep ocean — cold, dark, and high-pressure," Ricardo Betancur, an ichthyologist at the University of California San Diego who was not involved in the new study, told Live Science in an email.

It's an example of convergent evolution, where unrelated species independently evolve similar traits in response to similar conditions. "It's a powerful reminder that evolution often reuses the same limited set of solutions when faced with similar challenges — in this case, adapting to the extreme conditions of the deep sea," Betancur said.

RELATED STORIES

Scientists thought sharks didn't make sounds — until this accidental discovery

Octopus spotted riding on top of world's fastest shark

Golden scaleless cave fish discovered in China shows evolution in action

The expeditions also revealed human-made pollutants in the Mariana Trench and Philippine Trench. Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) — harmful chemicals used in electrical equipment and appliances until they were banned in the 1970s — contaminated the liver tissues of hadal snailfish, the scientists discovered.

High concentrations of PCBs and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), flame retardant chemicals used in consumer products until they fell out of popularity in the early 2000s, were also found in sediment cores extracted from more than 32,800 feet (10,000 m) deep in the Mariana Trench.

Previous research has also found chemical pollutants in the Mariana Trench, as well as microplastics in the deep sea. The new findings further reveal the impacts of human activity even in this ecosystem that's so far removed from human life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 28, 2025

Mariana Trench quiz: How deep is your knowledge?

Olivia Ferrari
Olivia Ferrari
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about fish

Scientists capture footage of bizarre deep-sea creature with parasite pig tails

Scientists thought sharks didn't make sounds — until this accidental discovery

Artificial superintelligence (ASI): Sci-fi nonsense or genuine threat to humanity?
See more latest
Most Popular
A close-up view of a barred spiral galaxy. Two spiral arms reach horizontally away from the core in the centre, merging into a broad network of gas and dust which fills the image. This material glows brightest orange along the path of the arms, and is darker red across the rest of the galaxy. Through many gaps in the dust, countless tiny stars can be seen, most densely around the core.
Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)
an illustration of a line of robots working on computers
AI can handle tasks twice as complex every few months. What does this exponential growth mean for how we use it?
an infrared view of a moon showing surface details through the haze of its atmosphere
There's liquid on Titan, Saturn's largest moon. But something's missing and scientists are confused
An Indian woman carries her belongings through the street in chest-high floodwater
Climate change is spoiling food faster, making hundreds of millions of people sick around the world
a picture of a woman&#039;s preserved body in a grave
5,000-year-old burial of elite woman with inlaid toucan's beak found in Peru
a woman clutches her belly in pain
What are ovarian cysts? All about cyst formation, symptoms and treatments
a small orb circles a large burning orb while leaving a trail of fire in its wake
Astronomers discover doomed planet shedding a Mount Everest's worth of material every orbit, leaving behind a comet-like tail
a researcher bends over and points to the boundary between a body of water and ice
New technologies are helping to regrow Arctic sea ice
Artist&#039;s impression of the exoplanet K2-18b
Did the James Webb telescope really find evidence of alien life? Here's the truth about exoplanet K2-18b.
an illustration of fluid blue lines floating over rocks
Mathematicians just solved a 125-year-old problem, uniting 3 theories in physics