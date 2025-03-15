Dolphins: Facts about the intelligent marine mammals that use tools to hunt

Quick facts about dolphins Where they live: Oceans and rivers around the world What they eat: Everything from small fish to huge whales How big they are: From 5 to 32 feet (1.5 to 10 meters) long, depending on the species

Dolphins live in almost every ocean, except most tend to avoid the cold waters in the Arctic and around Antarctica. Some also live in rivers, including the Amazon River in South America and the Ganges River in India.

Dolphins are technically classified as whales, but are different from their larger cousins in many ways. The largest dolphin species is the orca, which measures up to 32 feet (9.8 m) long , while the smallest species is the Hector's dolphin, which grows to only 4.8 feet (1.5 m) long.

Dolphins live and hunt in large social groups called pods, and they communicate with each other using high-pitched clicks and whistles. They are very intelligent because they have to work together to hunt down prey.

Dolphins also love to play. You can often spot them surfing waves, toying with seaweed, and even interacting with other species for fun. Some species can swim incredibly fast, with the short-beaked common dolphin hitting speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h) — about as fast as a car driving on city streets.

Dolphins use tools to find food . Some dolphins cover their beaks with sponges while searching for food on the seafloor. Others use empty shells to trap fish.

Pods usually have two to 30 dolphins , but some dolphins live in superpods of over 1,000 animals .

, but some dolphins live in superpods of . Dolphins use a language of clicks and whistles, called echolocation, to track down their prey and create a mental map of their surroundings.

Some dolphin species live in freshwater rivers, like the Amazon.

Despite their name, killer whales (orcas) are actually dolphins.

Everything you need to know about dolphins

What do dolphins eat? Dolphins eat many types of food, including fish, squid, octopuses, turtles, shrimp and crabs. Larger species, such as orcas, hunt and kill marine mammals, like seals, sea lions and other dolphin species. They can even hunt great white sharks and blue whales , the biggest creatures on Earth. Most dolphins eat between 2% and 10% of their body weight every day. As part of the "toothed whale" group of animals, all dolphins have teeth, though some species have a lot more than others. Spinner dolphins have up to 240 teeth, while Risso's dolphins have only 14 . Dolphins send out high-pitched sounds and listen for their echoes to build an image of their surroundings. This technique is known as echolocation. They often hunt in groups, working as a team to trap fish or other prey. One clever hunting technique dolphins use is called bait balling, in which a group of dolphins herds a school of fish into a tight ball, making it easier to grab a quick meal. Groups of dolphins also force fish into shallow water and then gobble them up. This hunting method is called corralling.

Do dolphins sleep? Dolphins sleep, but they do it in a very different way than humans do. These creatures sleep with only half of their brain at a time, while the other half stays awake. This allows them to keep one eye open, which can watch for predators while half of their brain rests. Dolphins switch which half of their brain is asleep every few hours . During this half-sleep, dolphins may rest near the surface, float motionlessly, or swim slowly. The awake half of their brain also controls their breathing. This is important because dolphins do not have gills like fish do. Instead, they must go to the water's surface to breathe. Unlike humans, who breathe automatically, dolphins must manually breathe, meaning that if they went totally unconscious during sleep like we do, they would suffocate or drown. Additionally, this strange type of sleep also lets the dolphins keep moving their muscles, which helps them stay warm in cold water. Newborn dolphins and their mothers don't sleep for the first few weeks after birth . Instead, the mother keeps swimming so the calf can stay safe and continue breathing.

Baby dolphins and their mothers don't sleep for the first few weeks after birth to keep the calf safe. (Image credit: Samantha Haebich via Getty Images)

Are dolphins mammals? Like humans, dogs, monkeys and other furry land animals, dolphins are mammals. This means they are warm-blooded and stay cozy in the ocean water thanks to a layer of fat called blubber. Along with other marine mammals — like whales, seals, sea lions and porpoises — dolphins must go to the surface to breathe air through blowholes on the tops of their bodies. They hold their breath while swimming and hunting underwater. Whereas some whale species can stay underwater for several hours, dolphins can hold their breath for only 10 to 20 minutes before needing to come back up for air. Like most other mammals, dolphins give birth to live young. Dolphins usually give birth to only one calf at a time. Dolphin pregnancies last between 10 and 18 months , depending on the species. The calf is pushed to the surface immediately after birth so it can take its first breath. The mother then feeds the calf with her milk for two to three years. This milk is incredibly rich and fatty, which helps the calf grow quickly. Calves then slowly learn from their mothers how to catch fish. Young dolphins stay with their mothers until they are around 5 to 10 years old, depending on the species. However, some orcas stay with their mother's pod for their entire lives .

Are dolphins dangerous? Most dolphins are not interested in attacking humans, but they may act aggressively toward people in certain situations. Although dolphins are not usually dangerous to people, that doesn't mean humans should approach dolphins. They are usually friendly, but wild dolphins are still powerful predators and may become aggressive if they feel threatened. Males, in particular, can be territorial and may show aggression toward other dolphins or even humans. In 2023, a woman swimming in a river in Bolivia needed 32 stitches after pink river dolphins attacked her, and several people were injured in a series of dolphin attacks off the coast of Japan . Even when they don't mean to be aggressive, dolphins can sometimes play rough, occasionally ramming or biting nearby humans. Dolphins that are kept in captivity may become increasingly aggressive due to stress, confinement or poor treatment. Several people, including children , have been injured by dolphins while swimming with them in captivity. Captive dolphins have also repeatedly attacked their trainers. In 2022, for instance, a 23-year-old dolphin tried to drown its trainer during a live performance at Miami Seaquarium in 2022 . Orcas can also become aggressive in captivity. In a famous case in 2010 , an orca at SeaWorld named Tilikum killed his trainer. However, orcas almost never attack humans in the wild.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Hill via Getty Images) Common bottlenose dolphin Bottlenose dolphins can grow up to 13 feet long and can live to 60 years old. (Image credit: Schafer & Hill via Getty Images) Amazon river dolphin The Amazon river dolphin is the largest species of river dolphin. They are born dark grey, but turn pink as they mature. (Image credit: Serge MELESAN / 500px via Getty Images) Orca Orcas, or killer whales, are actually a species of dolphin. They are the largest species of the dolphin family and are apex predators of the ocean. (Image credit: Gerard Soury via Getty Images) Irrawaddy dolphin Irrawaddy dolphins are found in coastal areas and rivers in Southeast Asia. They generally live in shallow waters and are never found more than a few miles from the coast. (Image credit: Gerard Soury via Getty Images) Spinner dolphin Spinner dolphins are known from leaping from the water and spinning around. It's unclear exactly why they spin, but scientists think it could relate to communication and having fun. (Image credit: by wildestanimal via Getty Images) Dusky dolphins Dusky dolphins are found in coastal waters of the Southern Hemisphere. They have very short beaks and are a bluish-black color on their backs and tails, with white undersides.

