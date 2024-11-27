Mega Black Friday streaming deals — up to 90% cheaper to watch nature docs and science shows

With Black Friday upon us, and Thanksgiving and Christmas not too far away, now is the perfect time to subscribe to various streaming services to keep your family entertained during the holiday season. Whether it is blockbuster Sci-Fi movies you are after or documentaries exploring nature, science and space, these deals offer you that and more.

From 'Blue Planet II' to 'Dune', these streaming service offers will ensure there is something for everyone over the holiday season. Fancy rewatching 'Shark Week' on Discovery Plus? It's on offer right now.

We have done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Black Friday streaming deals for all your wildlife, science and space streaming needs. The best streaming deal we have spotted so far is with Hulu with a whopping 90% off every month for a whole year.

Best streaming deals today

Best streaming deals

Peacock TV Year subscription for $19.99: was $79.99 now $19.99 at Peacock TV Save 75% on a year subscription of Peacock TV. Hosting interesting nature documentaries like 'World's Greatest: Animal Encounters' and TV shows such as 'Frick, I love nature', this is a superb deal for entertaining the family this Christmas. Note: Grab a monthly subscription for $1.99 for six months, saving 75% every month.

