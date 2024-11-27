Mega Black Friday streaming deals — up to 90% cheaper to watch nature docs and science shows

With Black Friday upon us, and Thanksgiving and Christmas not too far away, now is the perfect time to subscribe to various streaming services to keep your family entertained during the holiday season. Whether it is blockbuster Sci-Fi movies you are after or documentaries exploring nature, science and space, these deals offer you that and more.
From 'Blue Planet II' to 'Dune', these streaming service offers will ensure there is something for everyone over the holiday season. Fancy rewatching 'Shark Week' on Discovery Plus? It's on offer right now.
We have done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Black Friday streaming deals for all your wildlife, science and space streaming needs. The best streaming deal we have spotted so far is with Hulu with a whopping 90% off every month for a whole year.
Best streaming deals today
- 📺 Disney+ and Hulu:
was $10.99per month now $2.99
- 🦜 Hulu:
was $9.99per month now $0.99
- 🦋 Paramount Plus:
was $7..99per month now $2.99
- 🦈 Discovery+:
was $4.99per month now $1.25
- 🐅 AMC+:
was $4.99per month now $1.25
- 🦒 Max:
was $9.99per month now $2.99
- 🕊 Peacock TV: w
as $79.99per year now $19.99
Best streaming deals
Save 72% every month for a year at Disney Plus and Hulu. Pay only $2.99 each month for access to historical and nature documentaries like 'Tsunami: Race Against Time' plus Sci-Fi movies like Hellboy and Dune.
Save a huge 90% every month for a year at Hulu with their deal. Pay 99 cents per month to access great movies including Sci-Fi classics like Alien and Predator.
Paramount Plus for only $2.99 per month for the first two months, allowing you to access a wide variety of wildlife and nature documentaries as well as Sci-Fi hits like Star Trek.
Save 75% on the first two months at Discovery+ where you can discover documentaries and TV shows such as 'Secrets in the Ice' which explores unforgiving places and histories frozen in the ice.
Save 75% on your first two months of AMC+, with access to great Sci-Fi shows including all of the Walking Dead seasons and spin offs.
Save 70% on your first six months with Max. With blockbuster Sci-Fi movies like 'Dune: Part Two' to the nature documentaries 'Blue Planet II' and 'Life', this is a brilliant deal perfect for relaxing during the holidays.
Save 75% on a year subscription of Peacock TV. Hosting interesting nature documentaries like 'World's Greatest: Animal Encounters' and TV shows such as 'Frick, I love nature', this is a superb deal for entertaining the family this Christmas.
Note: Grab a monthly subscription for $1.99 for six months, saving 75% every month.
